Warren Moon Thinks Shedeur Sanders Can Win Cleveland Browns' Starting Quarterback Job

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon shared his advice for former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders as he begins his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. Moon believes the fifth-round draft pick can still win the Browns' starting quarterback job.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon speaks to the media as Cam Ward is introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick – and overall number one pick – in the NFL Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025. Moon, whose No. 1 jersey is retired for the Tennessee Titans, allowed Ward to wear his number.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Houston Oilers great Warren Moon became the latest NFL figure to share their opinion on former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's currently navigating his first week as a Cleveland Brown.

While appearing on "Up & Adams" with host Kay Adams, Moon was asked to share his advice to Sanders as he competes with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel for the Browns' starting quarterback job. Simply put, Moon would like to see Sanders continue being the player he was at Jackson State and Colorado.

"I think the job is wide open for Shedeur," Moon said. "All he has to do is go in there, put his head down to the grindstone and go after it and be the player that he's been the last few stops he's been at. It's all in front of him. The only thing that's affecting him now is that he's not a first-round draft pick, so it's the amount of bonus money he gets. Otherwise, he's still on the football team. He has just as good of a chance as anyone else on that team to make it."

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NF
Moon also touched on Sanders' approach to the pre-NFL Draft process, which some believe may have aided in his fall to the fifth round. Reports have emerged that certain meetings didn't go well, particularly with the New York Giants.

"You (Sanders) understand the things that you might've done wrong or done right throughout the pre-draft process, but now you're drafted," Moon said. "You're in an organization. You've got a chance to go in there and make a name for yourself. It's how you go about doing it. It's how you attack it. There's nobody there that's solidified in that job at quarterback right now."

Moon is correct. Although Flacco has accomplished plenty throughout his 17-year NFL career, he's now over 40 years old and started in only six games last year. Pickett was a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and Gabriel is entering his first NFL season after leading the Oregon Ducks to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Even more, Moon believes Sanders' unexpected NFL Draft slide will provide an added bit of motivation.

"This is good fuel for you to go in there and show what people don't think you can do," Moon said. "I don't know who the first day starter is gonna be. A lot of it's gonna have to do with how all these guys play in the preseason because that's what coaches look at. How do you play when the lights are on?"

Sanders performed historically well under the lights at Colorado, breaking over 100 school records while leading the Buffs to 13 wins in two seasons. Still, the NFL is a different beast, and the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders must prove himself again in Cleveland.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

