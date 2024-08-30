WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders finds Travis Hunter for 13-yard TD vs. NDSU
The Colorado Buffaloes have been in a back-and-forth battle to open the season at Folsom Field. North Dakota State is very much the contender many people thought they would be. While CU started off down early, Shedeur Sanders held up his end of the bargain to kick off Coach Prime's second season.
The Buffs "Grown" QB has put up fantastic stats midway through the third quarter, going 17-of-22 with three touchdowns and an interception. Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for a 41-yard catch and run touchdown, along with a 69-yard strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. in the first half. He found 'Saucy-T' again for a 13-yard score in the back of the end zone, giving Colorado a 24-20 lead with 7:45 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Buffs will likely be held under 100 yards rushing yet again. They'll have the final quarter to try to establish something, but it's still a work in progress. As for the defense, Colorado is starting to gain steam, and hopefully it stays that way with the Bison.
Colorado was a heavy favorite coming into the game against the FCS powerhouse. Deion Sanders told ESPN he feels "Good with the ball in 2's hands" going into the final frame.