WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 43-yard touchdown vs. BYU in Alamo Bowl
Travis Hunter once again demonstrated why he is one of the most electrifying players in college football, pulling off a stunning 43-yard touchdown reception from Shedeur Sanders in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night. The play provided a much-needed spark for Colorado, cutting BYU's lead to 27-7 with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Hunter, fresh off his historic Heisman Trophy win, continues to showcase his ability to make big plays when it matters most. His touchdown marked his sixth reception of the game and pushed his total yardage over the 100-yard mark for the night. Despite Colorado's offensive struggles, Hunter has been the one consistent bright spot, providing Sanders with a reliable target downfield.
The touchdown came at a critical juncture. BYU had dominated much of the first half, building a commanding 27-0 lead that left the Buffs reeling. Colorado's offense had been stagnant, unable to sustain drives or convert in key moments. However, Hunter’s score served as a reminder of the explosive potential within this team. Sanders, under pressure throughout the game, found a brief pocket of time and lofted a perfect pass to Hunter, who sprinted past two defenders and into the end zone.
While the touchdown narrowed the deficit, the road to a comeback remains steep for Colorado. Deion Sanders’ squad entered the game eager to make a statement in his first postseason appearance as head coach, but the early struggles underscored the inconsistencies that have plagued the Buffs throughout the season.
Hunter’s brilliance, however, provides hope. His ability to dominate on both sides of the ball has set him apart all year, and if anyone can ignite a rally, it's him. With over a quarter left to play, Colorado will look to build off the momentum Hunter created and chip away at BYU's lead. Whether or not the Buffs complete the comeback, Hunter’s performance further cements his legacy as one of Colorado’s all-time greats.