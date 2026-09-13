Weber State's Eric Kjar Explains What Colorado Changed Against the Wildcats

Weber State coach Eric Kjar did not leave Folsom Field talking only about the 52-21 scoreline after his side lost to the Colorado Buffaloes. His postgame explanation focused on the way Colorado kept changing the problem in front of his offense.

Kjar said Weber State’s offensive line handled Colorado’s early pressure well enough to force defensive coordinator Chris Marve to make quick adjustments. According to Kjar, the Buffaloes moved into more four-man fronts, brought pressure differently, and changed the way they bracketed receiver Noah Kjar.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats head coach Eric Kjar looks on during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They changed it up and made it harder on us,” Kjar said.

Coming from the coach trying to solve those looks in real time, the comments say a lot about Colorado’s afternoon. Weber State moved the ball, but Marve did not let the Wildcats keep seeing the same picture.

Eric Kjar saw Colorado react to Weber State’s protection

Kjar was encouraged by how his offensive line handled the opening plan. He said Colorado’s decision to add pressure and change fronts showed Weber State had done something right up front.

“We were able to hold up in protection (early),” Eric Kjar said. “So they went to more of like a four down with pressure-type look, and the bracket (on Noah Kjar). … I think it was a good sign for us, from an offensive line standpoint, that they felt like they needed to pressure.

“It was kind of telling that they felt like they couldn’t just stay in that base bracket, that they needed to do more. And they did, they changed it up and made it harder on us. We missed some things, protection-wise but also … got better throughout the game of handling and managing the pressure, and I got better as a playcaller.” Kjar said.

Chris Marve changed Colorado’s defensive pressure after Weber State handled the early looks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado forced Eric Kjar to find answers elsewhere

The coverage around Noah Kjar became another part of the conversation. Colorado devoted more attention to Weber State’s leading receiver, who still finished with seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Eric Kjar said Robert Young’s play gave Weber State another option and made it clear that the Wildcats need to involve their outside receivers more. Defenses are starting to tilt coverage toward Noah, so Weber State will need those other targets when opponents choose to squeeze him.

“He played really, really good today,” Eric Kjar said. “We need to continue to get him involved more and I think our outside guys, too. We’ve got to do more things to help them get involved in the pass game more, especially because more and more teams will tilt their coverage toward Noah and leave those guys in some matchups that are going to be good for us offensively.”

Colorado saw the same issue from the other side. Noah Kjar kept finding space, and Nate Dahle threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Buffs also finished with three sacks, five tackles for loss, and Randon Fontenette’s first interception of the new season.

Marve has been open about calling Colorado’s defense from the sideline, where he can see the field and make sharp adjustments. Kjar’s postgame explanation offered a look at what those changes felt like from the opposite sideline.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Kjar gave Colorado credit without ignoring Weber State’s progress

Weber State finished with 372 yards and 23 first downs, enough production for Kjar to leave with pieces he can build on. The Wildcats protected well early, found explosive plays through the air, and forced Colorado to keep changing.

But Colorado kept changing. Kjar’s comments kept returning to that part of the afternoon because every time Weber State settled into one answer(the Buffaloes gave the Wildcats another problem to work through).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.