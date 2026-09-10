Colorado Buffaloes Football Ticket Prices for Weber State Hit New Low

Ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Weber State, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders came close to working the box office, putting a sellout request near the top of his weekly press conference.

“We want to sell this thing out. We want our fans to come out in droves, as they did in Atlanta,” Sanders said.

Colorado fans fill the stands during a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The plainer version came a few sentences later, after Sanders described how loud the traveling support sounded at Georgia Tech.

“If you just heard the volume of that, it was unbelievable. So, if we have tickets left, please sell this thing out so these kids can understand what I’ve been talking about forever and how wonderful this fan base is," said Sanders.

The Colorado Buffaloes resale market has weakened

Secondary market prices can move quickly, but Thursday morning’s board was clear. SeatGeek listed Weber State tickets from $44, the lowest get-in price among Colorado’s six home games this season. The next cheapest home dates, Houston and UCF, start at approximately $64.

Weber State is Colorado’s only non-FBS opponent in 2026, and kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+. The rest of the home schedule brings Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas State, Houston, and UCF, all of which were listed higher on SeatGeek as of Thursday, Sept. 10.

Folsom Field has been sliding for a year

Deion Sanders asked Colorado fans for a sellout during Tuesday’s press conference. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado sold out every home game in 2023, the first full-season sellout in program history, and season tickets sold out again in 2024. Then came a 3-9 in 2025, and the building started emptying before the season did.

Last November, roughly 43,000 fans watched the Arizona State game at Folsom Field, the smallest crowd of the Sanders tenure. Arizona had drawn 48,322 three weeks before that, which at the time was the lowest attendance. With Folsom Field listed at 50,183 seats, both games showed just how much room had started appearing in a stadium that had been packed during Sanders’ earlier run.

The softer demand followed Colorado into this season. By July 1, the Buffs had sold 20,284 season tickets, compared with 23, 987 last season, while the renewal rate dropped to 78.3 percent after clearing 98 percent in each of Sanders’ first three seasons. CU also increased its season ticket inventory by nearly 3,000 in 2025, which makes the two totals a little less direct than they look at first glance.

Springs' crowd had been moving the same way. Sanders’ first Black & Gold Game brought nearly 50,000 fans to Folsom Field in 2023, followed by 28,424 in 2024 and 20,430 in 2025. CU changed the setup this April by making admission free, and the school said fans claimed 27,772 tickets.

Deion Sanders is 1-0 and still asking

And the timing makes Sanders’ request more interesting. Colorado just won at Georgia Tech, and roughly 1,000 tickets were sold through Buffaloes’ requested visiting allotment. Sanders said the Colorado support was loud enough after the go-ahead touchdown to make the road stadium sound like home.

Colorado State drives in overtime during a college football game against Colorado at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A 1-0 team with Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week Lamont Lester Jr. has an easier story to sell than the group that finished 3-9. However, Weber State still carries the lowest current get-in price of Colorado’s home schedule, and the Big 12 dates ahead bring more familiar opponents.

Sanders used Tuesday morning to bring his players down from the high of the opening win, reminding them they were one of 85 Division I teams sitting at 1-0. Later, he turned toward the people buying the tickets and asked them to bring the same energy his team heard in Atlanta.

“I really think we have the best fans in the country, knowing what transpired on the field last season,” Sanders said. “We had a lot of lackluster effort at times, but they showed up and showed out.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.