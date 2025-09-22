What BYU's Kalani Sitake Said About Upcoming Rematch With Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
While both squads have undergone significant changes since meeting in last year's Alamo Bowl, BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake expects to face a hungry-for-revenge Colorado Buffaloes team on Saturday.
Only nine months ago, Colorado dropped an Alamo Bowl egg in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's final game with the Buffs. Coach Deion Sanders' squad gave up 27 unanswered points to begin the game and struggled to slow BYU's defensive line throughout the 36-14 loss.
Fortunately for the Buffs, looking back at last year's Alamo Bowl doesn't hold much value considering both squads have a different starting quarterback and several other new faces on both sides of the ball. Kaidon Salter is expected to start at quarterback for the Buffs on Saturday opposite Bear Bachmeier, who has the Cougars sitting 3-0.
Kalani Sitake Previews Rematch With Colorado
Sitake shared his thoughts on facing Colorado this upcoming weekend during a press conference on Monday.
"I'm really excited about the matchup," Sitake said, per BYU. "Obviously, we saw each other in the bowl game, but this is a different matchup. Every year is different and every week is different. We're a different team than back in the Alamo Bowl, and they're a different team as well. We see on film that they have tons of talent. We're at their place now, so it's gonna be a difficult environment to play in. I'm looking forward to the matchup and looking forward to seeing my friend Coach Prime again."
Despite losing quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who led the Cougars to 11 wins last season, BYU's offense has looked strong early this season, albeit against lower-level competition. Bachmeier has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, running back LJ Martin is averaging 8.6 yards per carry, and wide receiver Chase Roberts owns 185 receiving yards.
Defensively, linebacker Jack Kelly leads BYU with three sacks, cornerback Evan Johnson has two interceptions and defensive end Logan Lutui owns a team-high 15 total tackles. Still, the Cougars weren't exactly tested in blowout wins over Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina.
BYU Preparing For All Three Colorado Quarterbacks
Salter may have solidified himself as Colorado's starting quarterback thanks to a strong performance against Wyoming, but Sitake made clear that BYU must also prepare for Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub.
"Until they tell us for sure what they're going to go with, I think we have to assume that they can play all three," Sitake said. "That's part of being prepared for all of them. All three that we've seen on film can play."
MORE: Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys
Respect For Deion Sanders
Sitake made clear at the beginning of his press conference that he holds great respect for "Coach Prime."
"I think Coach Prime would tell you that in our relationship, I have tons of respect and admiration for him and what he's done as a coach and as a father and as a disciple of Christ," Sitake said.