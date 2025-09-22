Buffs Beat

What BYU's Kalani Sitake Said About Upcoming Rematch With Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Only nine months after facing off in the Alamo Bowl, coach Kalani Sitake is getting his BYU Cougars ready to face the Colorado Buffaloes again on Saturday in Boulder. Sitake recently shared his thoughts on CU coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs' quarterback situation.

Jack Carlough

Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake looks on before the game against the Portland State Vikings at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake looks on before the game against the Portland State Vikings at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
While both squads have undergone significant changes since meeting in last year's Alamo Bowl, BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake expects to face a hungry-for-revenge Colorado Buffaloes team on Saturday.

Only nine months ago, Colorado dropped an Alamo Bowl egg in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's final game with the Buffs. Coach Deion Sanders' squad gave up 27 unanswered points to begin the game and struggled to slow BYU's defensive line throughout the 36-14 loss.

Fortunately for the Buffs, looking back at last year's Alamo Bowl doesn't hold much value considering both squads have a different starting quarterback and several other new faces on both sides of the ball. Kaidon Salter is expected to start at quarterback for the Buffs on Saturday opposite Bear Bachmeier, who has the Cougars sitting 3-0.

Kalani Sitake Previews Rematch With Colorado

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the game at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sitake shared his thoughts on facing Colorado this upcoming weekend during a press conference on Monday.

"I'm really excited about the matchup," Sitake said, per BYU. "Obviously, we saw each other in the bowl game, but this is a different matchup. Every year is different and every week is different. We're a different team than back in the Alamo Bowl, and they're a different team as well. We see on film that they have tons of talent. We're at their place now, so it's gonna be a difficult environment to play in. I'm looking forward to the matchup and looking forward to seeing my friend Coach Prime again."

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Despite losing quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who led the Cougars to 11 wins last season, BYU's offense has looked strong early this season, albeit against lower-level competition. Bachmeier has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, running back LJ Martin is averaging 8.6 yards per carry, and wide receiver Chase Roberts owns 185 receiving yards.

Defensively, linebacker Jack Kelly leads BYU with three sacks, cornerback Evan Johnson has two interceptions and defensive end Logan Lutui owns a team-high 15 total tackles. Still, the Cougars weren't exactly tested in blowout wins over Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina.

BYU Preparing For All Three Colorado Quarterbacks

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter may have solidified himself as Colorado's starting quarterback thanks to a strong performance against Wyoming, but Sitake made clear that BYU must also prepare for Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub.

"Until they tell us for sure what they're going to go with, I think we have to assume that they can play all three," Sitake said. "That's part of being prepared for all of them. All three that we've seen on film can play."

Respect For Deion Sanders

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sitake made clear at the beginning of his press conference that he holds great respect for "Coach Prime."

"I think Coach Prime would tell you that in our relationship, I have tons of respect and admiration for him and what he's done as a coach and as a father and as a disciple of Christ," Sitake said.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

