What Deion Sanders said about Arizona's "disrespectful" opening kick
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes turned a perceived sign of disrespect into a statement win against Arizona, cruising to a 34-7 victory. One of the pivotal moments came early in the game when Arizona attempted an onside kick, a tactic often reserved for desperate situations or when a team believes its opponent is unprepared. Coach Prime, however, took exception to this move, interpreting it as an affront to his team's readiness. “It’s kind of disrespectful, too,” Sanders said postgame, adding that the play implied Colorado wasn't prepared for such tactics. But, in typical Sanders fashion, the Buffaloes responded swiftly.
Colorado’s special teams unit was more than prepared for the surprise onside kick, quickly recovering the ball and giving their offense prime field position. The Buffs didn’t waste the opportunity, immediately marching down the field and scoring a touchdown. “Hats off to the special teams,” Sanders said, praising the poise and focus of his players in crucial moments. The quick score following the onside recovery not only shifted momentum but also sent a message: Colorado was ready for anything Arizona threw their way.
Throughout the game, Shedeur Sanders played a crucial role, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns, continuing his strong season as one of college football’s top quarterbacks. The Buffaloes' rushing attack was equally effective, amassing 148 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. This balanced offensive performance allowed Colorado to control the pace of the game and keep Arizona’s defense on its heels.
The win pushed the Buffaloes to another dominant showing under Coach Prime, who continues to instill a sense of discipline and readiness in his team. Colorado now returns home to face Cincinnati in their next matchup, set for Saturday night at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, looking to build on the momentum and continue their impressive season.