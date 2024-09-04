What ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said about Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft
Travis Hunter made an unforgettable impact in Colorado’s season-opener against North Dakota State, showcasing his exceptional talent on both sides of the ball. ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. was among the many impressed, praising Hunter as a unique, one-of-a-kind player at the college level. Hunter’s ability to excel as both a cornerback and wide receiver sets him apart from his peers, rarely missing a snap on either side of the field.
In the season opener, Hunter's strengths were on full display. He played nearly every snap, only stepping off the field for two non-special teams plays. As a wide receiver, Hunter recorded seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to dominate offensively. His performance was instrumental in Colorado’s victory, as he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders orchestrated a thrilling comeback in the second half, single-handedly dragging their team to victory.
Kiper, speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” lauded Hunter’s versatility and playmaking ability, declaring him arguably the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class. “Travis Hunter, I think you can make an argument is the best pure football player in this draft,” Kiper said. He highlighted Hunter’s potential to make an impact on both sides of the ball in the NFL but emphasized his dynamic offensive abilities, saying, “On offense, he's too spectacular, too dynamic, and changes that scoreboard (too much) not to keep him on the offensive side of the ball.”
Hunter’s rare talent, combining elite skills as both a cornerback and receiver, has captivated college football experts and fans alike. His explosive debut performance against North Dakota State has set the stage for a season filled with high expectations, solidifying his status as one of the most exciting prospects in recent memory and potentially the top player in the upcoming draft.