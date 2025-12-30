What Ryan Staub's Transfer Portal Decision Means For Colorado Buffaloes

To little surprise, third-year Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub will enter the transfer portal when it opens later this week.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday evening that with two seasons of college eligibility remaining, the former three-star prospect is "looking for a school where he can compete to start." Staub spent his first two college seasons backing up Shedeur Sanders and this past season working behind Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Thanks to a two-touchdown performance against the Delaware Blue Hens, Staub earned the starting nod for Colorado's Big 12 opener against the Houston Cougars but was unable to capitalize. In his first start since the 2023 season finale, Staub completed 19-of-35 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

If they weren't already looking, coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brennan Marion are now in desperate need of at least one scholarship quarterback to back up Lewis next season. Quarterbacks typically cost extra to acquire from the transfer portal, but scholarship depth at the position should be a necessity.

Colorado's New Outlook At Quarterback

Because Lewis is seemingly locked into the top spot on Colorado's quarterback depth chart, the Buffs are now searching for a willing and capable backup. Staub had been that for "Coach Prime" the past three seasons, but few can argue with his decision to find more playing time in the portal.

Walk-on Dominiq Ponder, who took three snaps against Arizona this past season, is currently the only other body in Colorado's quarterback room. Fellow walk-on Colton Allen was honored on Senior Day, signaling his departure.

Deion Sanders' Praise For Ryan Staub

Sanders spoke highly of Staub throughout his time in Boulder, praising his work ethic and willingness to remain loyal despite his lack of playing time.

"He's just been waiting for his opportunity," Sanders said after Staub's big performance against Delaware. "Never jumped in the portal, he had every right to think that way. But he's just been a great human being and a great young man, like a leader amongst that room. All he needed was the opportunity, and I thought it was time."

Staub, a California native, closed his three-year run at Colorado with 681 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

“It’s amazing here, and we have the best coach in the country,” Staub said. “I really fell in love with my process and what I was doing. I didn’t care what position I was on the depth chart. I knew if I just got that opportunity, it’s all I needed. I built a life here, and I love it and I want to keep working.”

With the lone transfer portal window of the offseason set to open Friday, Staub should have no problem finding a starting opportunity at a Group of Five school. His Power Four experience and arm talent stand as his two biggest assets.