Three Big Fixes For Deion Sanders' Colorado Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have brought in a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion who comes over from Sacramento State. Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought Marion to improve the offense and give the Buffaloes a better opportunity to compete and compliment the defense. With Marion, Colorado hopes to improve in a few key areas offensively.

Rushing Offense

In 2025, the Buffaloes struggled to maintain the run game on a game by game basis, which was due to a struggling passing game which led to heavier boxes, lackluster offensive line play among other factors.

Last season Colorado averaged 125.58 yards per game which ranked 104th in the nation. In struggling to find consistency through the air, it created tough situations for a Colorado ground attack that could never get going.

Marion comes in with a desire to become a more balanced offense. His system is designed around tempo with the terminology “Go-Go” meaning they want to put pressure on opposing defenses in space and get the ball to their playmakers.

This new scheme should allow the run game to open up with several weapons added including DeAndre Moore. Jr., Danny Scudero from the transfer portal, and Joseph Williams returning to the Buffaloes.

The running back room also shows a lot of promise with Micah Welch, Damian Henderson II, Jaquail Smith, and Richard Young all having unique skillsets to bring different layers to the offense. Having backs for all kinds of situations allows Marion to be very creative with his play calls.

The offensive line also should improve from 2025 with additions such as Georgia transfer Bo Hughley, Houston transfer Demetrius Hunter, and San Jose State transfer Jose Soto all projected to be starters to clear lanes for the backs.

Marions’s scheme will no doubt help the running attack to be more productive, but the transfer portal players coming to Colorado in 2026 will be a major reason as well.

Third Down Conversions

In order to be a successful offense, third down must be a down that is dominated and unfortunately the Buffaloes did not do that in 2025. Colorado ranked 85th in the country converting third downs at just a 38.42 % clip.

With struggles to create production in the air and on the ground this became a common theme with longer distances on third downs becoming more difficult to convert.

With Marion, redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis should have a better opportunity to succeed behind center with the go-go offense, with weapons like Scudero, Moore, and Williams.

Putting pressure on defenses will cause miscommunications and allow the Buffaloes to find hidden yardage to make third downs more manageable.

With a more productive rushing attack defenses may have to be heavier in the box on early downs which can open up screens and other underneath passes to give Lewis easier completions. To be a productive offense the main idea is to stay ahead of the chains and take what the defense gives, and under Marion the Buffaloes should be able to do just that.

Sacks Allowed

In order to stay on track, offenses cannot allow many sacks which is something that Colorado must improve on in 2025. Last year the Buffaloes allowed 38.0 sacks which was 125th in the nation. These negative plays constantly put them behind the chains and created obvious passing situations.

The good news is up front as previously mentioned Colorado is much improved. Hughley will have huge shoes to fill in replacing Jordan Seaton at left tackle, but with his experience at Georgia he has the ability to succeed.

Hunter and Soto as transfers should be able to provide a solid interior pocket alongside the Buffaloes returning guard Yahya Attia. The main question heading into next season is Larry Johnson III at right tackle, but this spring with more reps should do him a lot of good and develop him as a better pass blocker.

Marion will be very excited to have this group up front and with his fast-paced offense he should be able to mitigate pass rushes with quick passes and establishing the run.

Lewis should feel comfortable behind this unit as they have improved in addition to Marion emphasizing tempo and getting the ball out quick to tire out defenses. With better protectioon this offense could be a much improved one in 2026.