What Texas Tech's Joey McGuire had to say about special ties to Sanders Family
Deion Sanders and the Buffs are set to make their debut in the Big 12 Conference, joining Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah as the newest additions. This expansion marks the first time the Big 12 will feature 16 teams. Coach Prime brings significant attention and excitement to Colorado's program and all the coaches acknowledged it as the opening of Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas.
However, one coach has a special tie to the Sanders family. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire extended a warm welcome and highlighted their long-standing friendship. The Red Raiders front man previously coached Sanders' oldest son, Deion Jr. , at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas, and spoke highly of Coach Prime's character and his role as a father.
"I love Deion," McGuire said. "I always tell everybody, I coached Bucky, his oldest son, in high school, and he's honestly the best dad of a player that I've ever had. He's who he is. He doesn't make any excuses and he doesn't take anything back. He's going to say what he believes in."
Sanders' arrival in Colorado has already started to create a buzz around the team. McGuire noted that the Buffaloes have added considerable talent to their roster and possess one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Shedeur Sanders. The dual-threat capability as a quarterback, with skills in both passing and running, positions Colorado as a tough opponent in the upcoming season. McGuire expressed his thoughts on the Buffs "Grown" QB as a playmaker.
"He brings a lot of excitement and I think Colorado is going to be really good," McGuire said. "They've added a lot of talent and they do have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Whenever you have a quarterback like (Shedeur) who can make plays with his arm and his feet, you have a chance to win games."
A notable upcoming matchup will see Colorado traveling to Lubbock, Texas, on November 9th to face Texas Tech for the first time since 2010. McGuire anticipates this late-season game with excitement, particularly because it will be played on Texas Tech's home turf before a return game in Boulder.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," McGuire remarked, expressing his eagerness for the contest and the opportunity to host Sanders and his team in Lubbock. As the Big 12 prepares for this new chapter, all eyes will be on how Sanders and the Buffaloes perform in their inaugural season.