Buffs Beat

Travis Kelce Rips Anonymous Negative Reports On Shedeur Sanders

Former Colorado Buffaloes and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reportedly didn't perform well in his pre-draft interviews. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has an issue with these "anonymous" reports.

Cory Pappas

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected No. 144 in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. This stunned people across the football world, as Sanders was projected to be a first round or second round pick by most mock draft experts. 

As the draft went along and Sanders kept being passed on, the question that arose was “Why?” How could a player that was even in the conversation at one point this offseason for being the No. 1 overall pick fall all the way to day three of the draft?

Anonymous reports began to come out that Sanders did not perform well in his interview process prior to the draft and that there were teams that didn’t believe he was worthy of being such an early pick. 

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce weighed in on these reports and went right at those who hid behind the “anonymous” title.

Travis Kelce Rips Anonymous Negative Reports On Shedeur Sanders

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Color
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

This week on Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights with his co-host, brother Jason Kelce, the two discussed the draft slide of Shedeur Sanders. 

“I think whoever’s the f***** anonymous person that’s f***** saying this should f**** come out and say who they were,” Travis Kelce said. “Like what the f*** is that about? Like if you’re going to leak that f***** s***, f***** be the one that says ‘Yeah, it just didn’t go well for us.’ Don’t f**** say that we’re anonymous, you know?”

Travis Kelce said from what he saw on film of Sanders, he should have been a much higher pick. Kelce as a former Browns fan from growing up in Ohio, likes the pick for the Browns. 

“You get a swag champ that works his a** off that has something to prove now. Not that he didn’t before, but he’s got that chip on his shoulder i’m sure because of how much he dropped,” Kelce said. “I’m not sure why he dropped. I’m not sure if it was the interviews or what they saw on film. What I saw on film I thought he was a way higher pick.”

MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Kenny Pickett Contract Move After Drafting Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel

MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Texas Mansion For Sale For $5.5 Million

MORE: Tom Brady's Strong Words About Shedeur Sanders 'Example' Amid NFL Draft Fall

Negative Reports About Shedeur Sanders's Pre-Draft Interviews

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colora
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

One of the anonymous reports that surfaced was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Peliserro said that an NFL assistant coach described Sanders's pre-draft interview with the team the worst formal interview he had ever been a part of.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled," the assistant coach said. "He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates...But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

It may never be known who exactly said this or if it is indeed true. One thing that is true is that every team had multiple chances to draft him and passed until the Browns said "yes" in the fifth round.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football