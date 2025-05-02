Travis Kelce Rips Anonymous Negative Reports On Shedeur Sanders
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected No. 144 in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. This stunned people across the football world, as Sanders was projected to be a first round or second round pick by most mock draft experts.
As the draft went along and Sanders kept being passed on, the question that arose was “Why?” How could a player that was even in the conversation at one point this offseason for being the No. 1 overall pick fall all the way to day three of the draft?
Anonymous reports began to come out that Sanders did not perform well in his interview process prior to the draft and that there were teams that didn’t believe he was worthy of being such an early pick.
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce weighed in on these reports and went right at those who hid behind the “anonymous” title.
This week on Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights with his co-host, brother Jason Kelce, the two discussed the draft slide of Shedeur Sanders.
“I think whoever’s the f***** anonymous person that’s f***** saying this should f**** come out and say who they were,” Travis Kelce said. “Like what the f*** is that about? Like if you’re going to leak that f***** s***, f***** be the one that says ‘Yeah, it just didn’t go well for us.’ Don’t f**** say that we’re anonymous, you know?”
Travis Kelce said from what he saw on film of Sanders, he should have been a much higher pick. Kelce as a former Browns fan from growing up in Ohio, likes the pick for the Browns.
“You get a swag champ that works his a** off that has something to prove now. Not that he didn’t before, but he’s got that chip on his shoulder i’m sure because of how much he dropped,” Kelce said. “I’m not sure why he dropped. I’m not sure if it was the interviews or what they saw on film. What I saw on film I thought he was a way higher pick.”
Negative Reports About Shedeur Sanders's Pre-Draft Interviews
One of the anonymous reports that surfaced was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Peliserro said that an NFL assistant coach described Sanders's pre-draft interview with the team the worst formal interview he had ever been a part of.
"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled," the assistant coach said. "He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates...But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."
It may never be known who exactly said this or if it is indeed true. One thing that is true is that every team had multiple chances to draft him and passed until the Browns said "yes" in the fifth round.