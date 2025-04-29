Shedeur Sanders Arrives In Cleveland After Landing With Browns In NFL Draft
After a drama-filled NFL Draft weekend, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has arrived in Cleveland as he prepares for his rookie season with the Browns.
On Tuesday, Sanders posted a video on Instagram of him walking into a gym in downtown Cleveland. While the gym certainly looks like it could be the Browns' team practice facility, multiple reports noted that Sanders was at a Browns-themed public gym known as Browns Fit.
One would assume Sanders is in Cleveland to formally meet with Browns leadership, including coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. The Browns' rookie minicamp is set for May 9-11 at their headquarters in Berea, Ohio.
Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has an important summer ahead working within the Browns' overcrowded quarterback room. Along with the injured Deshaun Watson, Cleveland has Kenny Pickett, a 40-year-old Joe Flacco and a third-round draft pick in former Oregon Ducks starter Dillon Gabriel.
While speaking to reporters in a post-draft press conference, Berry justified Cleveland's decision to select two accomplished college quarterbacks.
"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Send Eight Players (And Counting) To NFL
MORE:Why New Orleans Saints Drafted Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: New York Giants Pass On Shedeur Sanders Due To Private Workout Preparation
Shedeur also spoke with reporters in a post-draft conference call, sharing his desire to focus on helping the Browns improve.
"I think what happened is I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns, and that's why they were able to pick me," Sanders said. "So anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now because this is my focus, and this is where my mind is, doing everything I can to make this team better."
Cleveland won only three games last season but has reached the playoffs twice since 2020 under Stefanski. An improved 2025 season will largely depend on Cleveland getting its quarterback situation under control.
Fortunately for Sanders, he'll seemingly be given every opportunity to compete despite his status as a fifth-round pick.
"I think every player when they come (out) of the draft knows what number they were picked or if they were unpicked, and you can use that as motivation," Stefanski said. "We don't care once they walk in the doors. Don't care first round pick, seventh round pick, undrafted. Once you're here and you're on our football team, you're a part of this culture, you're a part of this family, and we're just going to keep our head down and get to work."