Why Xavier Payne Is Colorado's Most Underrated Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes have faced some scrutiny for their low number of commitments through the 2026 recruiting class as Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes signed 12 players, two of whom are four-star recruits, during the Early Signing Period.

Despite the majority of signees holding a three-star rating, the Buffaloes are gaining some elite athletes. One player who is ready to prove his recruiting ranking does not tell the full story is offensive tackle Xavier Payne.

According to 247Sports, Payne is a three-star player, ranked as the No. 104 offensive tackle and the No. 104 recruit from Florida. Payne sent a message on social media, showing off his skill set, and is ready to play for the Buffaloes.

“”If this is what I do to 3 stars what that make me???” Payne posted.

If this what I do to 3 stars what that make me??? But none of that really matter here’s just a sneak prank of what I’m bringing to @CUBuffsFootball can’t wait to get up to boulder and get to work!!! @adamgorney @BenjaminRivals @On3Richie @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/B8NpPkGRS4 — Xavier Payne🥞 (@NYPayne58) December 14, 2025

What Xavier Payne Brings To Colorado Buffaloes

Payne is a big player set to join the squad and is on pace to be a valuable asset for the next couple of years. He is 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, and is a physical athlete. As his highlight he posted shows, he does not give up on a play, and will do well in protecting the quarterback.

Sanders has proven that as a coach, he will give his players a chance to compete for playing time. While only time will tell, Payne’s work ethic and confidence in himself can lead him to earn playing time as a true freshman.

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is still set to return to the program for his junior season in 2026. If Seaton entered the transfer portal, that could lead to Payne earning playing time as a true freshman. If Seaton returns, it could heavily benefit Payne’s development.

The 2025 season was Seaton’s second year with the Buffaloes, and he has been one of the most important players for Colorado. Seaton came in and impressed as a freshman and has been a crucial player on offense, protecting the quarterback.

Payne can earn playing time whether Seaton is on the team or not, given the team’s depth at tackle. If Seaton returns, the incoming freshman has a chance to learn from Colorado’s top lineman and develop into an elite tackle.

Xavier Payne Exhibits What To Expect From Incoming Recruits

Although on paper Colorado’s recruiting class may not have a high quantity of recruits or many high-rated players, the Buffaloes are gaining talented athletes who want to play for the program, looking to be a part of the turnaround.

Colorado finished the season with a 3-9 record, but the signees stayed committed to the team. There is much to be excited about for the Buffaloes' incoming recruits, notably with how the team added to the defense.

The two four-star recruits coming in are linebacker Carson Crawford and safety Preston Ashey, who are set to be big-time playmakers, but the program is bringing in talented athletes who have the chance to develop and help bring the program to the next level.

Whether Payne is redshirted or pays a substantial amount, his mentality and physical toughness will turn him into an elite player for the Buffaloes.

