How Colorado Buffaloes Can Use Family Ties To Boost Recruiting Class

Even after the early signing period, the Colorado Buffaloes still have a chance to add to their recruiting class of 2026. Three-star defensive lineman Joseph Peko did not sign with a team, as he is waiting for the Polynesian Bowl to announce his commitment.

The Buffaloes have been heavily recruiting Peko, and according to Rivals, Colorado is the frontrunner. The other school in the mix is the North Carolina Tar Heels, pitting two notable coaches against one another on the recruiting trail.

Peko is the No. 115 defensive line recruit and the No. 81 player from California. While North Carolina and coach Bill Belichick are pushing for the defensive lineman, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are in good standing to add to their recruiting class.

Colorado’s Family Ties Can Lead To Joseph Peko's Commitment

One of the biggest advantages that the Colorado Buffaloes have that can help the program land Peko is the familial ties. His father, Domata Peko, is the defensive line coach for the Buffaloes. He joined the staff in 2025 and is still set to coach the position next fall.

Peko’s brother, Domata Peko Jr., signed with Colorado during the early signing period. Peko Jr. is also an edge in the class of 2025 after spending the season with Ventura College. According to On3’s Juco Industry Ranking, he is ranked No. 5 in the nation, the No. 1 edge, and the No. 2 player from California.



“I love their coaching staff and how family-oriented they are and how they always want to see how you are outside of football as well as in football, so that’s a big deal for me. I also have a lot of family there, so that’s big for me,” Peko told Rivals over the summer.

While Peko has kept his recruitment open, the chance to not only be near family but to work with them could put Colorado ahead. The Polynesian Bowl is on Jan. 16, and Buffaloes fans will await Peko’s decision and whether Colorado will add to its recruiting class.

Colorado Building Defense Up Through Recruiting

Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class features 13 commits, 12 of which have signed their letter of intent. The class ranks No. 60 in the nation and No. 12 in the Big 12, per On3. While the recruiting class overall has not been what Colorado fans wanted, the team is not done bringing in key recruits.

Notably, the Buffaloes are building up their defense through recruiting, bringing in key players who can step in quickly next season. In addition to Peko Jr., the Buffaloes signed several elite defensive players:

4-Star Preston Ashley, CB

4-Star Alexander Ward, ATH

3-Star Rodney Colton, LB

3-Star Carson Crawford, LB

3-Star Braylon Edwards, CB

3-Star Maurice Williams, CB

3-Star Colby Johnson, LB

The Buffaloes' defense was inconsistent throughout the season, a reason for their poor record. Bringing in young, talented recruits such as Ashley will help the defense take a much-needed step forward next season.

The Buffaloes can still add to their recruiting class, and the transfer portal will open on Jan. 2. After finishing 3-9, Sanders and the Buffaloes have a roster with high potential and can still add players to the team for an improved 2026.

