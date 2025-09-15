Colorado Buffaloes Basketball’s New Alternate Uniforms Spark Debate
While the 2025-2026 men’s basketball regular season is still a couple of months away, the Colorado Buffaloes shared an announcement to get fans excited for the season. The Buffaloes shared across their social media platforms a new set of uniforms for the program.
After teasing an announcement on Sept. 14, the Buffaloes unveiled new uniforms for the season. There were several posts to share the outfits, including a hype video of the players wearing the new uniforms.
Colorado Buffaloes New Uniforms Just The Beginning?
The new uniforms stand out as they are silver, and front and center on the jerseys is Colorado’s logo. Silver has always been a part of Colorado's history, and the team honored it through the new uniforms.
While met with slight criticism for the simplicity, the majority of the responses to the new alternative uniforms are positive. Instead of being thought of as plain in a negative way, many fans expressed liking the simplicity, saying they look clean.
This may not be the end of surprises for Colorado basketball fans. When teasing the new uniforms, the post described the announcement as “drop 1.” With that, the men’s basketball team could have more news in the coming days as anticipation grows for the 2025-2026 season.
Colorado Buffaloes Seek Improvement In 2025-2026
With excitement over what the players will be wearing, the step will be for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team to step up on the court in 2025. Colorado coach Tad Boyle and the team finished last season with a 14-21 record, going just 3-17 in the Big 12.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Quarterback Qualms Spell Disaster For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado’s Struggles Spark Overreaction About Deion Sanders’ Future
MORE: Is Deion Sanders Recruiting Another NFL Legend to Colorado’s Coaching Staff?
Although the team did not win many games last year, the program is entering the season with a strong roster. Junior forward Bangot Dak made a massive jump from his freshman to sophomore year. Now entering his junior year, he is on pace to be a leader on a team of young players.
Dak finished last season starting in 20 games, averaging 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks. He finished the season with a 48.9 field goal percentage and a 28.0 three-point percentage.
Joining Dak, two key returning players who could have a big season are forward Sebastian Rancik and Felix Kossaras, who have the chance to develop in their sophomore year. Rancik stood out over the summer, showing off during a couple of exhibition games in Australia.
Through the transfer portal, the Buffaloes acquired guard Barrington Hargress, who averaged 20.2 points last year. Hargress is entering his junior season, and while being new to the program, he can make an immediate impact on the team.
The Colorado Buffaloes have five players coming in through the recruiting class of 2025. The class ranks No. 8 in the Big 12, per On3. One player to look forward to is four-star guard Josiah Sanders, who is the No. 1 recruit from Clorado. Despite being young, the Colorado Buffaloes have a talented roster that has the potential to take a much-needed step forward in 2025.
Boyle has been with the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010 and has proven he can coach a winning team. After one poor season, Boyle is ready to rebuild and make a deep push in the Big 12 conference. Boyle holds a 312–203 record as coach of the Buffaloes.
The next scheduled matchup for the Colorado Buffaloes’ men’s basketball team will be an exhibition match against Grace College on Oct. 19. The game will take place in Boulder at the CU Events Center.