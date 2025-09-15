Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Basketball’s New Alternate Uniforms Spark Debate

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team and coach Tad Boyle are coming off a tough season, looking to turn things around. To get excited for the 2025-2026 season, the team unveiled new alternative uniforms. How did fans react, and will the Buffaloes improve this season?

Angela Miele

Dec 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle in the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle in the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the 2025-2026 men’s basketball regular season is still a couple of months away, the Colorado Buffaloes shared an announcement to get fans excited for the season. The Buffaloes shared across their social media platforms a new set of uniforms for the program.

After teasing an announcement on Sept. 14, the Buffaloes unveiled new uniforms for the season. There were several posts to share the outfits, including a hype video of the players wearing the new uniforms.

Colorado Buffaloes New Uniforms Just The Beginning?

Colorado Buffaloes Tad Boyle College Basketball Sebastian Rancik Bangot Dak Felix Kossaras Barrington Hargress Big 12 Boulder
Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The new uniforms stand out as they are silver, and front and center on the jerseys is Colorado’s logo. Silver has always been a part of Colorado's history, and the team honored it through the new uniforms.

While met with slight criticism for the simplicity, the majority of the responses to the new alternative uniforms are positive. Instead of being thought of as plain in a negative way, many fans expressed liking the simplicity, saying they look clean.

This may not be the end of surprises for Colorado basketball fans. When teasing the new uniforms, the post described the announcement as “drop 1.” With that, the men’s basketball team could have more news in the coming days as anticipation grows for the 2025-2026 season.

Colorado Buffaloes Seek Improvement In 2025-2026

Colorado Buffaloes Tad Boyle College Basketball Sebastian Rancik Bangot Dak Felix Kossaras Barrington Hargress Big 12 Boulder
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With excitement over what the players will be wearing, the step will be for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team to step up on the court in 2025. Colorado coach Tad Boyle and the team finished last season with a 14-21 record, going just 3-17 in the Big 12.

MORE: Deion Sanders' Quarterback Qualms Spell Disaster For Colorado Buffaloes


MORE: Colorado’s Struggles Spark Overreaction About Deion Sanders’ Future

MORE: Is Deion Sanders Recruiting Another NFL Legend to Colorado’s Coaching Staff?

Although the team did not win many games last year, the program is entering the season with a strong roster. Junior forward Bangot Dak made a massive jump from his freshman to sophomore year. Now entering his junior year, he is on pace to be a leader on a team of young players.

Colorado Buffaloes Tad Boyle College Basketball Sebastian Rancik Bangot Dak Felix Kossaras Barrington Hargress Big 12 Boulder
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Felix Kossaras (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Dak finished last season starting in 20 games, averaging 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks. He finished the season with a 48.9 field goal percentage and a 28.0 three-point percentage. 

Joining Dak, two key returning players who could have a big season are forward Sebastian Rancik and Felix Kossaras, who have the chance to develop in their sophomore year. Rancik stood out over the summer, showing off during a couple of exhibition games in  Australia.

Through the transfer portal, the Buffaloes acquired guard Barrington Hargress, who averaged 20.2 points last year. Hargress is entering his junior season, and while being new to the program, he can make an immediate impact on the team.

The Colorado Buffaloes have five players coming in through the recruiting class of 2025. The class ranks No. 8 in the Big 12, per On3. One player to look forward to is four-star guard Josiah Sanders, who is the No. 1 recruit from Clorado. Despite being young, the Colorado Buffaloes have a talented roster that has the potential to take a much-needed step forward in 2025.

Colorado Buffaloes Tad Boyle College Basketball Sebastian Rancik Bangot Dak Felix Kossaras Barrington Hargress Big 12 Boulder
Mar 3, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Boyle has been with the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010 and has proven he can coach a winning team. After one poor season, Boyle is ready to rebuild and make a deep push in the Big 12 conference. Boyle holds a 312–203 record as coach of the Buffaloes.

The next scheduled matchup for the Colorado Buffaloes’ men’s basketball team will be an exhibition match against Grace College on Oct. 19. The game will take place in Boulder at the CU Events Center. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/News