Colorado Buffaloes Women's Basketball Unveils Intriguing Home Nonconference Schedule
Home court means everything to Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball.
Over the last three seasons, coach JR Payne and the Buffs have been a staggering 37-7 at home in regular-season contests.
This defense of the CU Events Center holds even stronger in nonconference play, as Colorado has lost just once to a non-Big or Pac-12 foe in Boulder since 2017 (excluding postseason tournaments).
On Wednesday, the program revealed who it will host in eight home games this time around.
It begins with a preseason exhibition against the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers on Oct. 29, a matchup that the Buffs won resoundingly last season.
Then come the New Mexico Lobos, the first of three Mountain West sides Colorado is set to play this season. New Mexico finished fifth in the MWC last year with an 11-7 conference record (18-14 overall) and underwent significant roster turnover.
On Nov. 16, Colorado hosts the Portland State Vikings, one of three Big Sky foes on the slate. The Vikings finished last in their conference last season but are under new leadership, coach Karlie Burris.
These matchups precede the most difficult home battles that are on deck for the Buffs. The Boise State Broncos visit Boulder on Nov. 18 after defeating Colorado last season, while the reigning Big Sky champion Montana State Bobcats follow on Nov. 30.
Montana State is the only team to have made March Madness last season for the Buffs this year.
“We are very excited to announce our preseason schedule for 2025-26,” Payne said in a release. “We have challenged ourselves with many teams that played in the postseason last year and who have various styles of play. I believe this will prepare us for another great season of Big 12 play!”
On Dec. 2, Colorado will embark on its first-ever bout with the Charleston Cougars. Charleston finished second in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) last year and reached the third round of the Women's NIT.
The Wyoming Cowgirls come around next on Dec. 7 after narrowly falling to the Buffaloes last year. Wyoming finished as the Mountain West's regular-season runners-up.
Colorado finishes off with the Miami of Ohio RedHawks, a solid presence in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) who have not played the Buffs since 1998, and the Northern Colorado Bears, an in-state Big Sky foe.
The Buffs have won 12 straight games against their Front Range rivals, including this past season.
“I am especially excited that we have eight home games during our preseason so that our Buff Fans can come watch this exciting ball club,” Payne said. “This year’s team will be so much fun to watch!”
This season, Payne's Buffs return just three players and have a myriad of transfers and freshmen. Forward Jade Masogayo will be the team's only senior and lead the frontcourt. However, she'll be without would-be sophomore forward Tabitha Betson, who suddenly left the program in July.
Returning guard Kennedy Sanders will join two talented transfers in Desiree Wooten (North Texas) and Zyanna Walker (Kansas State), along with standout freshman Erianna Gooden, in the backcourt.
Another freshman, forward Logyn Greer, is poised for a major role. Transfer wings Claire O'Connor and Maeve McErlane add shooting, while center JoJo Nworie is Colorado's final returner and should see ample time off the bench.
It's a young team with room to grow, and Payne has a stable foundation of selflessness that should lead the Buffs back into March Madness contention this winter.