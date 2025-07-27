Colorado Buffaloes Basketball's MVP After First Win In Australia
For the Colorado Buffaloes to bounce back from a nightmare 2024-25 season, every win matters.
In the first of four exhibitions on its trip to Australia on Saturday, Colorado coach Tad Boyle's basketball team toppled Aussie side Hoop City 92-82.
The Buffs controlled Hoop City wire-to-wire in Melbourne, making over half their shots and logging 20 assists., They proved fluid on offense without junior big man Bangot Dak, who missed the trip down under due to injury.
Colorado had just arrived in Australia 33 hours before tip after a 20-hour flight, but fought through fatigue for a victory.
"The guys played extremely hard, especially with their bodies in extreme jet lag," Boyle said. "Our defensive pressure made the difference. We did not guard the three-point line well, but we competed our tails off."
Colorado couldn't have won without the services of forward Sebastian Rancik. The sophomore from Bratislava, Slovakia, led the way with 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting. He also buried three 3-pointers and made eight of nine from the free throw line.
Heading into his second campaign of college ball, Rancik is looking to flourish under Boyle's watch. The coach has touted his ability as a well-rounded wing with NBA potential.
As a freshman, Rancik averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over 33 games (11 starts). He splurged for stretches, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks last February.
MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Medical Move Amid Undisclosed Health Issues
MORE: Deion Sanders Update Amid Health Issue As Colorado Buffaloes Begin Practice
MORE: Three Major Questions Entering Deion Sanders' Third Colorado Buffaloes Preseason Camp
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?
He started Colorado's exhibition against Hoop City alongside Barrington Hargress, Andrew Crawford, Felix Kossaras and Elijah Malone.
Malone was another key contributor in the win, collecting 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
After an inconsistent first year in Boulder, the center is looking to end his collegiate career on a pleasant note. Improvement on the boards will be vital, as the 6-10 Malone averaged just 3.2 rebounds per game last season.
During his first game in black and gold, Hargress dropped 11 points and a team-high four assists. The UC Riverside Highlanders transfer banked in a pull-up 3 to beat the first-quarter buzzer, one of Colorado's brightest highlights of the occasion.
Freshman guards Josiah Sanders and Jalin Holland also made strong first impressions. Sanders, a local product from Colorado Prep in Denver, scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Holland, a four-star prospect from Glendale, Arizona, added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Buffaloes' youngsters will enter the spotlight in year two of Boyle's rebuild in the Big 12. A strong freshman class is soon to have key roles throughout the roster as Colorado churns lineups out early in the season.
Due to this youth, Colorado's veteran presence will be all the more important. Malone, Hargress and others will look to provide on-court leadership that was one of the Buffs' fatal weaknesses in 2024.
Boyle has a clean slate, but his conference foes haven't weakened. Rancik, Dak and a sophomore in Kossaras are in dire need of second and third-year leaps to become pillars of the present and future.
Up next, the Buffs travel north near Brisbane to take on the Gold Coast All-Stars. Tip-off is set for Tuesday at 3 a.m. MT (7 p.m. local).