Coach Prime provides insight into Sanders sibling rivalry on Late Night
Deion Sanders made an entertaining appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Sunday night, where he shared some amusing insights about his family and football.
The Colorado Buffaloes head coach used the opportunity to discuss the latest season of Coach Prime on Prime Video, which offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Buffs' football program. However, it was the family dynamics, particularly between his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, that stole the spotlight.
The episode features a clip from last year’s Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, where Shedeur and Shilo modeled for Pharrell Williams' clothing line. In true sibling rivalry fashion, the two brothers bantered during their trip. While riding in a van, Shilo teased Shedeur about his bold outfit choices, accusing him of “losing himself” in high fashion.
Shedeur who is known for his love of designer brands was sported a puffy coat and a miniature man bag, prompting Shilo to joke that he resembled “A rich auntie.” The playful critique showcased the contrasting personalities of the two brothers, with Shilo leaning toward simplicity and Shedeur embracing high fashion.
The conversation also turned to Deion Sanders’ iconic sense of style. Shedeur pointed out his father’s short shorts and murse from the late 80s and early 90s, which have since made a comeback among today’s athletes and entertainers. Sanders, ever the trendsetter, laughed it off, proving that his influence extends far beyond the football field.
This season of Coach Prime provides a closer look at how Deion Sanders is shaping the Buffs, blending his unique personality with his coaching philosophy. Fans not only gain insights into the team’s rigorous preparation for the upcoming season but also enjoy lighthearted moments like the Sanders family’s antics.
The mix of football strategy and personal stories makes the show a must-watch for fans of the sport and those who appreciate the larger-than-life presence of Coach Prime.