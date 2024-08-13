Deion Sanders draws comparisons to CU's rival mascot in newest KFC advertisement
Deion Sanders has always had a strong connection to KFC. In June of last year, he signed a lucrative deal with the fast-food giant and the partnership has not only benefited Coach Prime but also his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, who have profited significantly through their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals.
The Sanders family launched this collaboration with a memorable KFC ad where Deion reminisced about how KFC has been a staple in their family, especially during game days. He expressed how special this partnership was, emphasizing that it was not just a business deal, but a family affair tied together fond memories from his childhood with new experiences for his family.
With all that being said, Sanders appeared in the latest KFC ad looking less than traditional and more like "Herbie Husker," the mascot for Nebraska. A deep red cowboy hat with a blue button down shirt. The attire didn't sit well with some Colorado fans.
Deion and his sons have continued to thrive in their partnership with KFC. The ad, uploaded features the trio alongside their father, highlighting three of KFC’s latest offerings. Deion humorously refers to the treats as his "three favorite deals," tying them to his three favorite sons.
Deion Sanders and Colorado a Dark Horse in 2024? Why Joel Klatt says watch out
Shilo and Shedeur have capitalized on their father’s fame and their own talents, securing impressive NIL valuations. Shedeur stands out with a valuation of $4.8 million, while Shilo has earned a valuation of $1.1 million, according to On3. This collaboration with KFC has given them a platform to not only increase their earnings but also build their brands.
The Sanders family’s presence in KFC’s marketing campaigns continues to grow, with even Deion’s mother making an appearance. Their latest endeavor involves promoting KFC’s new Smash’d Bowl, a partnership that has further cemented their influence in the fast-food industry.