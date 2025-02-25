Deion Sanders drops cryptic tweet about 'irrelevant' people before NFL Combine
Deion Sanders has never been one to hold back, and as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, his outspoken nature extends beyond the football field.
Whether he's addressing his team's performance, responding to critics, or defending his family, Coach Prime makes sure his voice is heard. His latest comments on social media continue his ongoing battle against what he calls “analysis culture.”
Sanders posted a cryptic yet pointed message on X, questioning the validity of public opinions. "Today Everyone wants attention & everyone has an Opinion," he wrote. "When did they come to the conclusion that their opinion mattered? Their opinion ain't based on Knowledge of subject or experience, it derives from their shortcomings. Don't allow them to matter to u at all."
While he didn’t explicitly reference his sons, the timing suggests that this was in response to criticism surrounding their involvement—or lack thereof—in the upcoming NFL Combine.
Shilo Sanders was not invited to the Combine, while Shedeur Sanders chose to attend only for interviews, skipping on-field drills. The latter decision drew criticism, particularly from ESPN’s Matt Miller, who called Shedeur out on NFL Live. This critique prompted Deion Sanders Jr. to step in and defend his brother, but the controversy didn’t stop there.
Deion’s frustration is understandable. As a father, watching his sons be scrutinized by analysts and media figures can be aggravating.
However, as the leader of a Power Four program, he must balance personal emotions with professional responsibilities. While his approach has worked to a degree at Colorado, he has yet to secure significant success on the field.
At some point, he may need to tune out the noise and focus on proving his critics wrong through results rather than words.