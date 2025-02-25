Deion Sanders explains why 'Dos Uno' was his dumbest purchase
Deion Sanders recently reflected on what he considers his worst purchase, which was a yacht he named 'Dos Uno.' Despite his wealth and success, the Hall of Famer admitted that the yacht has been more of a burden than a luxury, primarily because he rarely uses it.
The yacht is currently docked in Puerto Rico, and Sanders acknowledged via Reach the People Media that it would have been more practical to rent a yacht on the rare occasions he wanted to be on the water. Unlike his usual investments in land—which he says have always appreciated—the yacht has proven to be an expensive, underutilized purchase.
Sanders has generally been smart with his money, prioritizing real estate over flashy assets. However, 'Dos Uno' stands out as an exception, a reminder that even those with financial discipline can make impractical purchases. He made it clear that while he still owns the yacht, it doesn’t provide much value to him.
In the same conversation, Sanders also shared a story about his son, Shedeur, receiving his first car—a vintage 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC. Sanders explained that this wasn’t just any car but a high-end vehicle that had been custom-modified to become a convertible, which required an additional investment of $15,000 to $20,000.
The luxury car with relatively low mileage was one of the first major purchases Sanders made when he entered the NFL. However, Shedeur didn’t initially grasp the significance of the gift, not realizing the rarity and luxury of the vehicle.
As Sanders takes time at his home near Dallas to prepare for Colorado’s upcoming spring practice, he is entering a new chapter of his coaching career—his first season without either of his sons playing for the Buffaloes.