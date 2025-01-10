Deion Sanders has priceless reaction to former WWE star being his first crush
Brie Garcia recently reflected on her WWE journey and shared a surprising personal anecdote during her appearance on 'We Got Time Today' with Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz. The former WWE star revealed that Sanders was her first celebrity crush, much to the Colorado football coach’s delight, sparking a memorable exchange.
Garcia’s revelation took viewers down memory lane as she recalled her middle school admiration for Sanders. Despite her Philadelphia Eagles-obsessed family, Brie confessed to wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey in honor of Sanders, a bold move that almost caused family turmoil. Adding humor, she shared that her teenage bedroom featured a poster of Sanders prominently displayed between Shania Twain and Gwen Stefani. When asked why Sanders captured her attention, Garcia admitted, “You kinda had that bad boy attitude,” eliciting a priceless reaction from the Hall of Fame athlete.
The conversation also turned to Garcia’s career and the possibility of a WWE return. Brie and her twin sister, Nikki, stepped away from the wrestling world nearly two years ago, last competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble. While the sisters have enjoyed a successful post-WWE career—including their reality TV fame from Total Divas—the wrestling ring still holds a special place in their hearts. Brie acknowledged the bittersweet reality of aging in a physically demanding sport, but she remains passionate about the industry. “The wrestling ring has always been our home,” she explained, adding, “Any time WWE calls and says, ‘Hey, ladies, we want you back,’ it’s always hard to say no.”
The Bella Twins’ legacy in WWE is undeniable. With Nikki holding the WWE Divas Championship for over 300 days during her second reign and their 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction, they have left an indelible mark. For Brie, balancing nostalgia with her current life alongside husband Bryan Danielson and their two children makes the idea of a comeback both challenging and enticing.
Garcia’s candid interview offered fans a mix of humor, nostalgia, and the enduring connection she shares with the world of wrestling.