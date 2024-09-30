Deion Sanders jokes about pulling and "Eli, LaVar Ball, and LeBron" for Shedeur
Deion Sanders has openly discussed the possibility of influencing the 2025 NFL draft by hand-picking the destination for his son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.
In an appearance on the Nightcap show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Sanders doubled-down a bit while joking about following in the footsteps of high-profile draft situations like those involving Eli Manning, LaVar Ball, and LeBron James. Sanders explained that while he and Shedeur have had extensive discussions about the draft, there's only so much control they can exert over where Shedeur ends up.
"Honestly, we've talked about it extensively," Sanders said. "I talk to a multitude of teams at practice every day, but I want what's best for him. I want him to be happy as well. You really don’t get to dictate where your son gets to go because there’s a draft process, but you know us. You know how we are. We know who ain’t trying to win in the NFL. You know who’s consistently in the basement year after year after year. You don’t want that situation for your kid or your family members."
Sanders’ comments echo similar draft experiences by Archie Manning. In 2004, Eli Manning was selected by the San Diego Chargers but refused to play for them, ultimately being traded to the New York Giants. Manning later explained his decision, citing concerns with the Chargers’ organization. Similarly, LaVar Ball was vocal about wanting his son, Lonzo, to play for the Lakers, a wish that came true in the 2017 NBA Draft.
With Shedeur's senior season underway, he's performing at a high level. One of the best passers in the nation with 1,630 yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. Deion's playful comparison to past draft maneuvers shows the Sanders family is keeping Shedeur’s NFL future top of mind, while acknowledging that ultimately, the draft process will play out on its own terms.