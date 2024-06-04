Deion Sanders mourns the death of Dallas Cowboys teammate Larry Allen
The NFL was struck with tragic news on Monday after learning that Larry Allen had passed away at the age of 52.
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Dallas Cowboys great was part of the franchise's Super Bowl victory in 1995. He was also noted as one of the best offensive lineman to ever play the game and leaves behind a storied legacy. According to reports, Allen died suddenly during a family vacation in Mexico. The cause of death is currently undetermined
Allen earned his gold jacket as part of the 2013 class and played beside fellow greats like Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Troy Aikman. A second-round pick (46th overall) out of Sonoma State in the 1994 NFL Draft, he played every position on Dallas' offensive line with the exception of center. He earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, six First-Team All-Pro nods in 14 NFL seasons.
Sanders took to social media to pay his respects to Allen's friends and family.
"Praying for the family and loved ones of Larry Allen," Sanders wrote. "May Peace locate you all during this turbulent time. Let’s remember the best of times in Jesus' name Amen."
Sanders has often called on the Hall of Fame to construct an "upper room" in Canton with Allen being one of those players to fit the mold. “Larry Allen is the real deal,” late legendary coach John Madden said in 2013. “I don’t think anyone wanted to go against him, and I don’t remember any battle Larry Allen ever lost.”
Allen was arguably the strongest player ever to play in the NFL with a 700-pound bench press, a 900-pound squat and multiple wins in ESPN’s Strongest Man contest at the Pro Bowl. He was known for his freak strength and would have contended against professional bodybuilders. What made him unique was his pursuit speed for a big man. He made it part of his game to run down defenders as a 325-pound monster. However, he was a true gentle giant and leaves an unmistakable void.