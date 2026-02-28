Jeremiyah Love Hints at Which Team He Would Prefer in the Draft

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love could very well be the next running back to get selected in the top 10 of the NFL draft.

Love is among the top prospects in this year’s draft, and met with several teams at the combine that could be interested in taking him come April. That list includes the Titans, Chiefs, Cardinals, Steelers, Rams, Jets, Giants, Commanders, Saints and Cowboys.

Here’s a look at what Love said about his meetings with the Chiefs, Giants, Commanders, Saints and Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs

Love made it clear that it would be “a blessing” for him to be drafted by any team and that there’s not just one team he wants to play for, but he did acknowledge he’d enjoy playing alongside Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs.

During an appearance on Rotoworld, Love said he wants to “play with the best quarterback.”

On the Rich Eisen Show, Love said, “I feel like [Patrick Mahomes] is the best quarterback as of right now that’s in the league. I feel like he’s top-1. It would be an honor to play with him."

It certainly would make sense for the Chiefs to draft Love. The Chiefs have the No. 9 pick and are in strong need of a running back. Love could not only significantly boost Kansas City’s running game, but also be the overall playmaker it needs to become the explosive offense it was several years back. The biggest hurdle for the Chiefs will be that a number of teams ahead of them could also want Love, and he would have to fall to No. 9 for them to land him.

New York Giants

Of the teams that Love spoke about during his media availability, the Giants have the highest pick at No. 5. If New York opts to add Love, he could form one of the best running games in the league with Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart.

“The Giants in general, being able to play with a back like [Cam Skattebo], have somebody that’s older than me, that I can learn from, I’d be able to take away a lot from that,” Love said.

Love also said of the Giants, “All the coaches in the Giants room were very cool people. I liked them a lot, I feel like they liked me a lot as well. Hopefully they call my name on draft night and we can continue building better relationships.”

Washington Commanders

Love could similarly become part of a stellar rushing attack if he ends up on the Commanders, who hold the No. 7 pick in the draft. The Commanders ranked No. 4 in the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2025, and that was without a healthy Jayden Daniels or a workhorse back. Washington has changed offensive coordinators, but their run game could still be explosive with Love on board.

“It would be great. I feel we would be a great little duo in the backfield. Jayden Daniels can use his feet very well, he can pass the ball well,” Love said of the Commanders. “Then you add me in there, and I can run the ball, I can block, I can receive. If I was to go to the Commanders, I feel like me and Jayden Daniels would pair together pretty well.”

New Orleans Saints

With Alvin Kamara set to turn 31 before the start of next season, the Saints could look to draft his replacement in Love. The Saints are looking to support second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, and there are few better ways to do that than by improving a run game that finished 28th in rushing yards per game last season.

“I spoke with all the New Orleans Saints staff that was there,” Love said. “... If I’m blessed to go to the Saints, they’ll find a way to use me like they did Alvin Kamara.

Dallas Cowboys

Of all the visits Love had at the combine, the Cowboys appear to be the least memorable as Love couldn’t seem to remember if he actually met with them or not.

“Have I met with the Cowboys? I believe so, I did. Or I probably didn’t, I don’t know,” Love said. “I’ve been doing a lot of running around, a lot of meetings with coaches. The Cowboys are great. My dad’s a Steelers fan and he doesn’t like the Cowboys, but I really don’t care.”

Fortunately, it seems unlikely that Love would fall to the Cowboys at No. 12 or that they would take him then after signing Javonte Williams to an extension.

