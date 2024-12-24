Deion Sanders on the impact and legacy of Rickey Henderson
Rickey Henderson’s passing at 65 has left a significant void in the world of sports, but his legacy as one of Major League Baseball’s greatest players endures. Known as the "Man of Steal," Henderson's unmatched talent, charisma, and impact on the game transcended generations, inspiring countless athletes, including Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders, a former teammate and lifelong admirer of Henderson, reflected on the profound influence Henderson had on his career. Speaking ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes’ upcoming Alamo Bowl matchup against BYU, Sanders referred to Henderson as "the GOAT" and credited him as the reason he wore No. 24 during his stint with the Atlanta Braves. Sanders’ admiration for Henderson went beyond the field, emphasizing the personal relationship they shared. “I had the pleasure of playing with Rickey Henderson. How many people had the pleasure to play with the guy that they grew up idolizing?” Sanders remarked, expressing his grief and offering prayers for Henderson’s family and loved ones.
Henderson’s 25-year MLB career spanned from 1979 to 2004, during which he played for nine teams and left an indelible mark on the sport. Best remembered for his time with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees, Henderson remains MLB’s all-time leader in stolen bases with 1,406—a record that stands 468 ahead of the next closest player, Lou Brock. Henderson’s speed and base-running acumen revolutionized the leadoff position, making him a constant threat who could change the course of a game single-handedly.
Beyond his base-stealing art, Henderson was a complete player. His career numbers include 3,055 hits, 2,295 runs scored, and 2,190 walks, with the latter record eventually surpassed by Barry Bonds. Henderson’s career WAR of 111.1 places him among the most valuable players in MLB history, trailing only Bonds and Alex Rodriguez in the past fifty years.
Sanders took to Instagram earlier this week to share his personal memories of Henderson, calling him his "Baseball Hero." Sanders recounted how he sought to emulate Henderson’s patience at the plate and his strategic approach to base stealing. “He taught me so much and answered every time I called,” Sanders wrote, reflecting on the enduring bond they shared.
Henderson’s legacy was cemented in 2009 with his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee, receiving 94.8% of the vote. His impact on the game and those around him will continue to inspire athletes and fans alike for generations to come.