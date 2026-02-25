Colorado Buffaloes Can Stop Ugly Trend Against Troubled Kansas State

It's officially the Colorado Buffaloes' homestretch.

Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (15-12, 5-9 Big 12) have one last realistic chance to win consecutive Big 12 games this regular season. The downtrodden Kansas State Wildcats (11-16, 2-12 Big 12) are in town for a fight this Wednesday.

Colorado To Host Tang-less Kansas State

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a score in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last Saturday, Colorado dropped the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home, 83-69. While it tightened at points, the Buffaloes outscored OSU by six or more in both halves for a comfortable win.

The Buffs got out to a 25-8 start, fueled by five 3-pointers. The Cowboys made an 8-0 run and didn't trail by more than 10 until the final nine minutes, however. Colorado pulled away late thanks to eight points each from guard Barrington Hargress and forward Bangot Dak in the second half.

Dak led the Buffaloes with 17 points while adding seven rebounds and two blocks. Hargress continued the hot shooting he's brought all season, producing 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting (3-of-6 on 3s). He also dished a team-high eight assists and tied a season-high with three steals.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the third time in four games, forward Sebastian Rancik had double-digit rebounds with 10. Forward Alon Michaeli had his best scoring performance in a month with 12. And despite it being just the third time this season that guard Isaiah Johnson has scored single digits, as he shot just 3-for-11 from the field, the Buffs still managed 48/41/78 shooting splits.

Colorado climbed nicely in KenPom and NET, now at No. 69 in both. With four games left, Kansas State will be its penultimate home opponent. The Buffaloes travel to face No. 5 Houston and Utah before returning to Boulder for a season finale against No. 2 Arizona.

Kansas State's Soap Opera Season

Feb 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats interim head coach Matthew Driscoll talks to Kansas State Wildcats guards P.J. Haggerty (4) and David Castillo (10) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

K-State enters the CU Events Center amid a tumultuous season. Coach Jermone Tang's harangue about disinterested players as losses piled up led to him being fired for cause.

The Wildcats have just two conference wins thus far, barely beating Utah at home and getting the age-old first-game interim boost from coach Matthew Driscoll last Tuesday against Baylor. They've also lost seven road contests in a row.

As KSU's substitute teacher, Driscoll has work cut out for him down the stretch. Kansas State is the Big 12's second-worst at scoring defense, rebounding and fouls the most in the conference.

But it's not like the Wildcats are barren of talent. Guard P.J. Haggerty is the nation's third-leading scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game. And despite a sky-high usage rate, he shoots 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.

Time, TV, Betting Odds

Tip-off between Colorado and Kansas State is set for 7 p.m. MT on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

As of Tuesday, the Buffaloes are 6.5-point favorites over the Wildcats, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 165.5. ESPN Analytics gives Colorado a 61.9 percent chance to win.

Colorado Vs. Kansas State Prediction

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) dives for a loose ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

KSU found a spark after Tang's ugly goodbye, but it didn't light a fuse. The Wildcats don't have enough, especially on defense, to stop how Colorado rolls in Boulder. Expect the Buffs to start an elusive win streak of two, 83-73.

