Deion Sanders to Raiders? FOX Sports analyst believes it should happen
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again searching for a new head coach, parting ways with Antonio Pierce after just one season in the role. Despite strong support from players after his interim stint in 2023, Pierce’s 4-13 record in 2024 led to his dismissal. As the team begins its coaching search, former USC quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Matt Leinart has floated an intriguing candidate: Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime has made waves in the college football world over the past few years. After a challenging 4-8 debut season with Colorado in 2023, he led the Buffaloes to a remarkable 9-4 turnaround in 2024. This followed a highly successful tenure at Jackson State, where he posted a 27-6 record over two seasons. His ability to transform programs has caught the attention of many, including Leinart, who took to social media to suggest, “Coach Prime to the Raiders… who says no?”
The idea of Sanders coaching the Raiders is intriguing, particularly given the team’s quarterback struggles. In 2024, Las Vegas rotated between Aidan O’Connell, Desmond Ridder, and Gardner Minshew under center, highlighting the franchise's need for stability at the position. With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the Raiders are likely to target a quarterback, although their late-season win cost them a higher pick. They now hold the sixth overall selection, trailing other quarterback-needy teams like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, who currently have the top three picks in order.
Complicating matters is the presence of Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, as a top quarterback prospect in the draft. Shedeur threw for over 4,134 yards in 2024, earning recognition from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who ranks him as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 overall prospect.
Nike sets release date for Deion Sanders' signature Diamond Turf original
While speculation has linked Deion and Shedeur as a potential “package deal” for NFL teams, Coach Prime has repeatedly dismissed such rumors, asserting that he would not influence where his sons play professionally. However, Sanders did say the only way he considers coaching in the NFL is if both of his sons are on the roster.
Deion Sanders reportedly given 'very good' extension offer by Colorado
Despite the buzz, Deion Sanders has consistently stated he’s not interested in leaving Colorado for the NFL, focusing instead on his role with the Buffaloes. As the Raiders weigh their options, Sanders’ name adds intrigue to a list of candidates aiming to turn around the franchise. Interviews for open coaching positions began this week, with the Raiders’ decision will undoubtedly shape the team’s trajectory in the years to come.