Goldberg says Deion Sanders was responsible for WWE Hall of Fame career
Before Bill Goldberg made his name in professional wrestling, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons as a teammate of Deion Sanders.
The duo spent time reminiscing of their NFL days during the Memorial Day weekend in Boulder. They joined Colorado Buffaloes players for a cookout captured by Well Off Media. Sanders talked about wrestling matches inside the Falcons' locker room and how good Goldberg was against the competition. In fact, the Hall-of-Famer is responsible for launching his wrestling career.
"I guess I have to give him 100 percent credit for me being a professional wrestler," Goldberg said. "Cause I never would have done it."
Sanders' influence gave Goldberg one of the best futures he never could've imagined at the time. He retired from the NFL and went on to claim the WCW World Heavyweight Championship over Hulk Hogan. It was him against the NWO in most of the storylines throughout the late 90s. He eventually migrated over to the WWE and earned a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Goldberg's son, Gage, committed to Sanders and the Buffs earlier the year. The 6-foot, 205-pound middle linebacker from Boerne Champion (Texas) is part of CU Football's 2024 recruiting class. He was an absolute force during his senior year with 154 total tackles (7.5 for loss), eight hurries, four forced fumble, one sack, blocked field goal, and forced safety.