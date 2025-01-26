Michael Irvin slams Cowboys after 'losing an opportunity' to hire Deion Sanders
Michael Irvin has never been shy about voicing his opinions, and his latest remarks on the team’s coaching decision are no exception. The Hall-of-Fame expressed his dissatisfaction with the Cowboys’ decision to name Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach, particularly lamenting what he sees as a missed opportunity to bring in Deion Sanders for the role.
“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin declared in a passionate video posted Saturday night. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push.”
Irvin’s frustrations are compounded by the fact that two NFC East rivals—the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders—are competing for a Super Bowl berth, a position the Cowboys haven’t reached in 30 years.
While Irvin clarified that he has no personal animosity toward Schottenheimer, he strongly criticized the idea of promoting someone from within the previous coaching staff.
“You lose things there that you can’t grab back,” Irvin said, arguing that a new voice is essential to instill discipline and accountability within the team. Highlighting the Cowboys’ struggles with penalties this season—they ranked fourth in the league—he questioned how Schottenheimer, as part of the same system, could address these ongoing issues.
Irvin also pointed to a lack of discipline within the team, noting that the Cowboys don’t even hold Saturday night meetings before games. He believes such meetings are critical for team focus and preparation. Furthermore, he expressed skepticism about Schottenheimer’s extensive movement around the league, describing his career as “NBA-ing the NFL,” or bouncing around from team to team. This inconsistency, in Irvin’s view, raises concerns about Schottenheimer’s ability to lead the Cowboys effectively.
Ultimately, Irvin fears the Cowboys’ identity as “America’s Team” is at risk, warning that the franchise’s iconic moniker could soon be “snatched off our backs.” For Irvin and many Cowboys fans, this decision has only deepened their frustration and uncertainty about the team’s future.