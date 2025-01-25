Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't play in East-West Shine Bowl, per report
Shedeur Sanders has decided not to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl game but will instead engage with NFL scouts during the event in Denton, Texas.
According to USA TODAY's Ehsan Kassim, Sanders is focusing solely on meetings with NFL teams, emphasizing his readiness for the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place on April 24 in Green Bay. Sanders previously said he will not be in attendance at the Draft, but rather celebrating in Boulder.
Despite not playing in the game or attending the draft in person, Sanders has already garnered significant attention from NFL teams. According to ESPN, he has met with representatives from the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, who hold the top three picks in the upcoming draft.
Shedeur's meeting with the Titans lasted about 45 minutes and included a surprise FaceTime call from his father, Deion Sanders, who also serves as Colorado’s head coach. Titans coach Brian Callahan praised Shedeur for his maturity, poise, and professionalism, noting that he "seems like a really good kid" and has an impressive ability to handle the spotlight.
Sanders’ 2024 season was exceptional, as he threw for 4,134 yards, 41 total touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. These numbers, combined with his leadership and poise, position him as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, with many expecting him to be a top-five pick.
The East-West Shrine Bowl, now in its 100th year, is a platform for 100 senior prospects to showcase their talents in a week of practices leading up to the game, scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
While Sanders won’t take the field, his presence and interactions with scouts underline his growing reputation as a future NFL star. He is also expected to address the media on Saturday afternoon, providing further insight into his NFL aspirations and preparation.