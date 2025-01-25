Browns ready to draft Shedeur Sanders despite Coach Prime's conditions, per report
The Cleveland Browns are once again in the market for a new quarterback, and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has emerged as a potential target in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, speculation about the involvement of his father, Deion Sanders—Colorado's head coach and NFL Hall-of-Famer—has added an intriguing layer to the discussion.
Sanders has been vocal about ensuring Shedeur lands in an ideal situation, drawing comparisons to Eli Manning and John Elway, who both famously refused to play for the teams that drafted them.
On the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Deion made it clear there are franchises Shedeur would avoid due to factors like cold-weather cities and coaching staffs with poor quarterback development records. "I know where I want them to go," Sanders said about his sons. "There's certain cities where it ain't going to happen. It's going to be an "Eli" (Manning). We ain't doing that."
The Browns, notorious for their struggles in developing quarterbacks and playing in harsh winter conditions, would seem to be a tough sell. Yet, according to Jared Mueller of Dawgs by Nature, the Browns are undeterred and are not factoring Deion’s preferences into their evaluation of Shedeur. Mueller notes that “As of now, what Deion Sanders wants for his son does not play a role in their evaluation nor do they care.”
Deion’s concerns are not without merit. Historically, not all NFL franchises prioritize player development or long-term success. For generational talents like Shedeur and Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, a poorly managed franchise could jeopardize their potential.
Hunter, who has captivated fans with his ability to excel on both offense and defense, could become the NFL’s first true two-way player in decades. Pairing him with Shedeur could revolutionize a franchise, but only if the organization is equipped to support such talent which would require trading up to get both as a package deal.
For the Browns, the decision to pursue Shedeur could define their future. If they believe in his abilities, they may draft him regardless of Deion’s stance. However, as history shows, Deion is not afraid to take a stand for what he believes is best for his sons. A “Prime Time” move to steer Shedeur to a more suitable franchise is not out of the question, potentially setting up another high-profile draft drama.