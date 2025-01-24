Nike releases Deion Sanders' Air Diamond Turf 1: Where to score a pair online
After a year of Deion Sanders' signature Diamond Turf sneakers releases, the original is coming back in 2025. Nike is now releasing the Diamond Turf 1 online on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT.
Priced at $150 at Nike.com, the iconic cross trainer was Sanders' first shoe in 1994. This version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit. And that colorway? Same as the original.
The sneakers are designed with an outstanding look for recreational wear or something more serious. One of the best responsive traction and cushioning support for additional bounce when playing a hard contact sport. Nothing less than perfect for one of the greatest two-sport athletes.
Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 available at Nike.com
The Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 remains a timeless tribute to his extraordinary legacy as a dual-sport athlete. Introduced in 1993, the shoe captured Sanders’ electrifying personality and dynamic presence, both on and off the field. With its bold midfoot strap and striking design, the Diamond Turf quickly became synonymous with "Prime Time," representing not just athletic performance but also the larger-than-life persona that made Sanders a cultural icon.
Deion Sanders' iconic Nike Diamond Turf 1's retro release stirs up debate
This week’s release of the Diamond Turf 1 in its original black, white, red, and metallic gold colorway revisits a pivotal era in Sanders’ career. The design celebrates his early days with the Atlanta Falcons, the team that propelled him into NFL stardom starting in 1989. The Falcons’ colors, combined with gold accents symbolizing Sanders’ aspirations and accomplishments, make this release a nostalgic nod to his journey as one of the NFL’s most electrifying cornerbacks.
Deion Sanders rejoining Nike goes beyond relationship with Colorado
Sanders’ renewed partnership with Nike highlights his emphasis on storytelling through sneakers. As he shared during a Super Bowl meeting, every design reflects moments from his life and career. This release honors his rise to greatness in Atlanta while setting the stage for future editions, including themes inspired by his draft-day outfit and time in Colorado. With its enduring style and connection to Sanders’ legacy, the Diamond Turf 1 continues to inspire fans, blending performance, culture, and history in every step.