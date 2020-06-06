Al Ashford raves about virtual visit with CU Buffs

Al Ashford picked up an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes on May 11, the second power five option for the three-star out of Cherry Creek (Colo.).

Since then, coaches all over the country have been reaching out.

But the Buffaloes have been persistent and Ashford has already built a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.

On Thursday, Ashford took a virtual visit with the staff.

"We got in and (Coach Meat) started introducing me to all of the coaches. You know, Coach (Taylor) Embree, his dad went to Cherry Creek, the tight ends coach," Ashford said. "I talked to (defensive coordinator) Coach (Tyson) Summers, (head) Coach (Karl) Dorrell, Chandler Dorrell, a lot of people on the staff even the academic support team, the athletic trainers, team doctors. I got to talk to a lot of people and it started off just kind of showing around the campus and stuff I didn't get to see on my unofficial visit. And it was really nice. They really answered a lot of questions."

The message from the coaching staff was mostly about the culture that Dorrell is trying to instill.

"Well, me not being from the area, I learned a lot about CU as a powerhouse in the 90s," Ashford said, who is originally from New York before moving to Colorado. "And one thing that stuck out to me about Dorrell and Coach Meat, they both say they want to make it back into a powerhouse now. Their goal is not just to turnaround the program around but to awake a sleeping giant."

Most schools will pitch to a recruit that they plan on turning a program around and building a powerhouse. But there is something about Dorrell's message that is resonating with Ashford.

"Well, they got a lot of experience around them," Ashford said when asked what it is that makes him believe. "Coach Dorrell has a lot of NFL experience and a lot of NFL experience around the staff. And, having top-notch facilities, I feel like with all the amenities that the staff has and plus the fact that they're committed to winning, really is exciting. And I feel like some programs, you can kind of tell when the coaches aren't there and athletes. But with this program, they're invested in athletes. And at the end of the day, they don't like to lose and I don't like to lose so we have a great relationship in that way."

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder believes him and Martin always bring the same energy.

"Oh, his energy man," Ashford said about what he likes about Martin. "Usually, I'm always the juice guy in the room. Everybody kind of looks to me when certain things go on just because I feel like when I talk it kind of controls the room. But he's the same way. So he and I really bounce off of each other. And we really learn from each other and he's taught me a lot about the game of football and also in life, he and I have some great conversations about faith. But (we talk about) a lot of things going on in the world right now. And just being able to have a relationship like that in recruiting isn't found too often."

Ashford wants to major in sports medicine. That is an easy sell for the coaching staff given they have a full-on doctor's office inside the facility.

"I want to study sports medicine, one place I could do internships and things like that would be on the first floor of the building," Ashford said. "So that's great that I can stay on campus for a lot of things. I can learn a lot about the people around me who are helping me out as far as athletic trainers know, but also, you know, being a football player, good to have them help me out."

Ashford thought about joining the Buffs in their 'Buffs March' for social justice on Friday but heard about it too late. He loves the way Dorrell wants to amplify his athletes' voices.

"One thing I really stress in the recruiting process is I want to be around not just great football coaches but great human beings," Ashford said. "And seeing like the march this morning, things like that are really big to me."

Ashford said he's been hearing from Oregon State, Washington State and Cal a lot recently. He received an offer from Boise State recently.