BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Austin Barry Includes Colorado in his Top Nine

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have made another top school list. 

Three-star offensive lineman Austin Barry included CU in his top nine.

The other schools include California, Washington State, UCLA, Utah, Hawaii, Utah State, Boise State and San Diego State. 

The Buffaloes were the second Power-5 school to reach out with a scholarship offer. Washington State was first. UCLA and Utah weren't long after Colorado and then Cal quickly followed suit of its Pac-12 rivals.

At 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, Barry already has really good size although he will be putting on weight over the next few years. His arms appear to be very long on tape. 

In a recent recruiting ratings updated, Barry debuted on the 247Sports rankings as a three-star prospect and top 80 in the state of California. He is also a top 80 offensive tackle in the country. 

The big offensive lineman is receiving lots of interest from schools nationally and some bigger schools could join the fold soon. He did say his recruitment is still open despite releasing his top schools. 

He is being recruited by offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue and is also hearing from some of the other coaches. 

Barry is a standout academic scholar as well. He has over a 4.0 GPA and wants to study engineering in college. Colorado tends to have an advantage with prospective engineering students depending on what particular field they are interested in. 

According to an interview with 247Sports, Barry was actually the one that reached out to Rodrigue after doing research about CU's engineering program. Rodrigue then got in contact with Barry and liked his film enough to reach out with an offer. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 four-star QB Walker Howard wants to visit Colorado

The CU Buffs are using some connections to recruit one of the top quarterbacks in the country for the 2022 class.

Chase Howell

by

NattyZaddy

Jeriah Horne on the 247Sports Rankings

Chase Howell

Big News for CU Women's Golf

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Recruiting the Big Boys

The options are beginning to dwindle for the 2021 class as the coaching staff narrows down their options and recruits commit elsewhere. They also added a few more targets this past week.

Chase Howell

Karl Dorrell has one of the biggest challenges in America

Chase Howell

Podcast: The Latest in Buffs Country

The podcast returns to debate the greatest four-year hoops player ever at CU. Could McKinley Wright do it? And many other topics on this week's Buffs Country podcast.

Chase Howell

Four-star Dametrious Crownover has CU in Top Schools

The 2021 tight end out of Texas released his top 11 schools on Sunday and the CU Buffs made the cut.

Chase Howell

CU Commit Receives Massive Rankings Bump

The 7-foot-1 center is now a top 60 recruit in the nation on the 247Sports rankings.

Chase Howell

CU Commit Lawson Lovering Receives Massive Rankings Bump

Chase Howell

Four-star Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge includes Colorado in his top schools

The outside linebacker recruit released his top eight schools on Mother's Day and the CU Buffs were included.

Chase Howell