Austin Barry Includes Colorado in his Top Nine

The Colorado Buffaloes have made another top school list.

Three-star offensive lineman Austin Barry included CU in his top nine.

The other schools include California, Washington State, UCLA, Utah, Hawaii, Utah State, Boise State and San Diego State.

The Buffaloes were the second Power-5 school to reach out with a scholarship offer. Washington State was first. UCLA and Utah weren't long after Colorado and then Cal quickly followed suit of its Pac-12 rivals.

At 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, Barry already has really good size although he will be putting on weight over the next few years. His arms appear to be very long on tape.

In a recent recruiting ratings updated, Barry debuted on the 247Sports rankings as a three-star prospect and top 80 in the state of California. He is also a top 80 offensive tackle in the country.

The big offensive lineman is receiving lots of interest from schools nationally and some bigger schools could join the fold soon. He did say his recruitment is still open despite releasing his top schools.

He is being recruited by offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue and is also hearing from some of the other coaches.

Barry is a standout academic scholar as well. He has over a 4.0 GPA and wants to study engineering in college. Colorado tends to have an advantage with prospective engineering students depending on what particular field they are interested in.

According to an interview with 247Sports, Barry was actually the one that reached out to Rodrigue after doing research about CU's engineering program. Rodrigue then got in contact with Barry and liked his film enough to reach out with an offer.