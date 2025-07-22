Elite Colorado Buffaloes Recruit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a productive summer on the recruiting trail despite coach Deion Sanders' absence from Boulder as "Coach Prime" recovers from an undisclosed health problem.
Three-star safety recruit D'Montae Tims committed to Colorado on July 10, but Rivals' John Garcia Jr. reported that the defensive back prospect is planning to take visits to other programs while keeping his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Tims told Rivals that he hopes to visit both the Miami Hurricanes and Louisville Cardinals before officially signing with his school of choice. Tims also has plans to see a Colorado game at Folsom Field.
“They’re saying they want me to take an OV during the season,” Tims told Rivals. “It’s Miami, it’s a great culture down there. They run a tight ship. They’re building again and might become a national championship team.”
Miami is continuing to improve in the ACC, and the Hurricanes have remained a threat on the recruiting trail under Cristobal. Miami currently has the No. 11 class per Rivals' rankings, and the pull to play closer to home for the Hurricanes might be difficult for Colorado to overcome.
According to 247Sports, Tims is the No. 99 safety recruit and the No. 113 prospect from the state of Florida. The three-star safety is still being recruited by schools closer to home like Miami, Louisville, and Florida, and it appears as though a few of those programs will receive visits in the fall.
Before committing to Colorado, Tims was committed to the Missouri Tigers in April before he decommitted a month later. Since then, the three-star defensive back visited Louisville, Vanderbilt, Colorado, UNLV, and Missouri before pledging to the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
While Tims is still keeping his recruitment open, he also told Rivals that he plans to take another trip to Colorado.
“I want to get to the best game (Colorado has,” Tims said. “It’s been great since I committed. The love from coaches, players on the team, even fans has just been great.”
While "Coach Prime" has been away from campus, Sanders has reportedly been busy recruiting high school athletes over the phone. Tims' visit to Colorado in the fall will also give the recruit a chance to see the Buffaloes in action, from players to coaching staff.
Including Tims, the Buffaloes have nine current commitments, and a majority of them joined the class in June and July. Can Colorado carry the momentum into the fall?
As the recruiting calendar shifted to an earlier signing period in December, recruits have made their decisions earlier each year. However, some prospects may be curious in seeing Colorado perform, especially and Sanders and the coaching staff tries to replace star wide reciever/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.