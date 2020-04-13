Offer Tracker: Busy Week for CU Coaching Staff

In this week's offer tracker, the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff has been busy on the prowl.

BuffsCountry counted eight recruits they reached out to offer this past week. Their highest amount of offers since the new staff has been put in place.

It was a bit of a mix between big-time prospects and under-the-radar recruits. Some recruits received their first Power-5 offer from Colorado and some other power conference schools followed their lead.

Braezhon Ross

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson has already proved so far that he’s willing to go into any state he needs to pull out defensive linemen. Ross is a 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He’s only rated as a mid-tier three-star on the major recruiting outlets but is receiving interest from schools much higher than his rating would suggest. He is now up to 12 Power-5 offers including from schools such as Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State. With his short stature and explosiveness, his tape will bring up comparisons to Mustafa Johnson.

Noah Pulealii

Pulealii is another recruit who’s rating may not resemble his offer list. Only a mid-tier three-star on 247Sports and no rating on Rivals. But he’s already received offers from 16 schools and nine of them are from Power-5 schools including Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is being recruited by offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue and offensive analyst Junior Tanuvasa.

Benjamin Perry

he Buffs are back in Chi-town. Perry hails from Mount Carmel High, a football powerhouse that produced Donovan McNabb and is currently head coached by former Northern Illinois star Jordan Lynch. Perry is a high three-star prospect and is receiving interest from schools all across the country. He recently released a top seven that did not include Colorado but he released it only a couple of days after receiving the offer. He said on Instagram that his top seven is not set in stone.

TJ Quinn

Quinn is a three-star product out of Georgia. Colorado is his first Pac-12 offer. He now holds 16 offers and five of them are from power conference schools. He is a ballhawking, hard-hitting safety that does a really good job of reading the play before it happens on tape. He’s being recruited by safeties coach Brent Maxie and he’s one of Maxie’s first offers on the trail.

Nikko Reed

Colorado comes in as the first Power-5 offer for the three-star product out of the east bay area in California. Reed also holds offers from Air Force, Army, CSU and Wyoming. Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski was the one who reached out with an offer. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound athlete plays mostly cornerback and wide receiver at the high school level. He displays great ball skill and an ability to cut on a dime on film.

Jackson Anderson

Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has been pouncing on the state of Texas ever since he was hired. Anderson is no different. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder hails from Mineola, Texas and the interest has picked up over the last few weeks. He now holds eight offers and Kansas is the only other Power-5 school. Anderson plays mostly guard and right tackle on tape. He has really good feet and can get out to block linebackers in a hurry. He will need to hit the weight room when he gets to college.

Ike Iwunnah

Ikechukwu Iwunnah is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman out of Garland, Texas. Colorado was his first Power-5 offer almost a week ago and Washington State has since offered as well. He also holds offers from New Mexico and Wyoming. He uses his length really well on tape and packs a punch when going in for the tackle.

Austin Barry

Barry is another under-the-radar recruit that CU offered this week. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder is starting to receive attention for power conference schools. He now holds offers from Colorado and Washington State. Barry hails from Riverside, California and was offered by Rodrigue. He appears to have long arms on tape and does a really good job finishing his blocks.