CU Buffs Hoops Signees Receive Rankings Update

The final 247Sports basketball rankings for the 2020 class were released on Wednesday.

There wasn't much movement at the top, with Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham, G-League signee Jalen Green and USC signee Evan Mobley secured in the top three spots.

But there was some movement with three Colorado Buffaloes signees.

Jabari Walker, the 6-foot-8 signee, has been a constant riser in the rankings since he was first listed back in June.

He finishes at No. 134 after rising thirteen spots in the latest rankings. He's solidly a four-star recruit on 247Sports with a 90 rating. Walker is still rated as a three-star on Rivals.

The other big riser for the Buffaloes was Luke O'Brien. The 6-foot-8 wing was rated as a two-star recruit for basically his entire senior season.

He has finally reached three-star status. O'Brien's rating went from a 70 in November to an 88 in the most recent update.

He is now ranked as the 395th best prospect and the 75th best shooting guard in the country.

O'Brien is now No. 4 in the state of Colorado although he is technically rated the same as No. 3 T.J. Bamba, a Washington State signee.

Lastly, Dominique Clifford received a slight downgrade from a 93 rating to a 92. Coincidentally, he finishes as the 92nd best player in the nation according to 247Sports.

The Buffaloes overall jumped USC to take the No. 5 spot on the team rankings in the Pac-12. The finish at No. 49 nationally.

However, that ranking is a little misguided. 247Sports still lists Jason Harris as a basketball commit when he is only expected to play football at Colorado. He's ranked as the 233rd best basketball player in the nation after recently being in the top 100.

CU signee Tristan da Silva does not have a rating yet so, theoretically, Harris is filling the void of da Silva.

This is the first class for Tad Boyle with multiple four-star recruits since the 2017 class. A class that included Tyler Bey, McKinley Wright, D'Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey.