Colorado Buffaloes Four-Star Recruit Turning Heads

The Colorado Buffaloes sparked new interest in recruiting thanks to the multiple four-stars they reeled in. Coach Deion Sanders has leaned heavily into a reverse of his past tactics when he predominantly built his roster via the transfer portal.

Yet one 2027 prospect earned a recent title within the Big 12 that will energize fans of Colorado moving forward.

Four-Star Recruit Dewey Young Turning Heads

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's future offensive line features four-stars LiMarcus Jones and Dewey Young ready to anchor the trenches.

The latter is the Big 12's top-ranked interior offensive lineman, per Rivals.

The national recruiting outlet released its latest Big 12 recruiting rankings during the weekend of July 25. He's also the outlet's No. 21 overall player in his his position group for the 2027 recruiting class.

When it comes to the top recruit at every position in the Big 12, Texas Tech dominates the list thanks to quarterback Kavian Bryant, the nation’s sixth-best passer. Future Red Raiders running back SaRod Baker and wide receiver Benny Easter, who faced Colorado cornerback commit Prince Washington during the 2025 prep season at Summer Creek High in Texas, also made the cut.

Meanwhile, Arizona State commit Jake Hildebrand joins Young as the highest-ranked offensive tackle recruit committed to a Big 12 team.

Top-rated Big 12 commits at each position in the 2027 class‼️https://t.co/oMClko3Zpa pic.twitter.com/Cg4fRS7YPS — Rivals (@Rivals) July 24, 2026

Why Colorado Struck Gold with Landing Dewey Young

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young brings powerful versatility into the room, even with his projection that he'll slide inside at the college level.

Colorado aims to reignite the ground attack moving forward with Brennan Marion now on board as offensive coordinator. Marion's "Go-Go" offense presents a two-running back look that features sidecar formations to help throw defenses off guard with who's getting the ball. But the offense clicks when there's powerful road graders along the front five.

Young rises as one of those path clearers for the future. His destructive run blocking won over multiple coaches representing the Power Four conference level. He brings strong bend with his 6-4, 325-pound frame but mixes that with sheer power that plants defensive linemen into the ground.

Kalamazoo Central High School plugged him at left tackle but again, he's facing a future at guard. The move to recruit Jones plays into why Young likely moves inside moving forward but still, this benefits Colorado greatly here for future offensive gameplans.

Young can set the tone and obliterate a three-technique defensive tackle or nose tackle. He also brings enough lower body leverage and power to keep oncoming blitzers at bay. Big 12 defenses will test Colorado's front five annually, as the Buffaloes have delivered mixed results in the trenches. But Young's arrival presents one of the early signs of Sanders, Marion and Colorado wanting to shove the football down defense's throats and control both the tempo and time on Saturdays.

Young also gets a chance to absorb the game from a past NFL All-Pro in his offensive line coach Andre Gurode. Which only further emboldens the potential he brings as one of the Big 12's top rated prospects.

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