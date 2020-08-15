SI.com
Olsen on the fence about playing last high school football season

Chase Howell

Erik Olsen is left with a big decision after the Colorado High School Athletics Association has decided to postpone the high school football season to the spring.

But it did not come as a surprise.

“I kind of saw it coming, especially with the second wave of coronavirus coming around that we probably weren't going to have fall ball at least at the high school level,” Olsen said. “And so I feel like I wasn't totally surprised.”

The three-star tight end is now left with a difficult decision. Does he stick out his senior year and go for one last ride with the boys? Or does he graduate early and start with his new team in Boulder?

“The only two options that I’m considering are either just enrolling early at CU or, just sticking out my last semester of high school,” Olsen said. “But I'm probably gonna end up graduating early and I'm not 100% sure on that yet.”

He’s not the only highly recruited football player at Heritage High School, or the only tight end for that matter. Terrance Ferguson has been his teammate at Heritage throughout and he’s considering transferring to Arizona for his senior year and will likely graduate early.


But even without Ferguson, Olsen is still willing to stay and help his high school reach new heights.

“If things aren’t normal by the time around New Year’s, the time I would be enrolling, then I won’t want to risk just sitting around all spring,” Olsen said. “I’d much rather get up to CU and start working with them.”

Olsen could possibly play some 7v7 and club football to stay sharp during the fall.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder was the fifth commit to join the 2021 class. Since then, the Buffs have garnered some serious momentum and added seven more commits.

They’ve created a group message and have been bonding through that.

“We have a group text and we all talk about stuff back and forth,” Olsen said. “And it’s good, for sure, getting to meet them and learning about them.”

Olsen says he’s been talking a lot with Tyas Martin and has started to talk a lot more with fellow in-state commit Chase Penry with plans to start working out together. 

