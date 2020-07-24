BuffsCountry
Breaking: CU Buffs pick up commitment from Texas defensive lineman

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs have picked up commit No. 8 for the 2021 class and their third defensive line commit of this class. 

Ryan Williams has pledged his word to Karl Dorrell and his staff.

Williams thanked his coaches and his parents in his commitment tweet and added, "I appreciate everything you do for me on and off the field and helping me come to a decision. With that being said, I will like to say I'm 100% committed to Colorado University #GOBUFFS."

He will have to get a pass for not saying University of Colorado. 

Williams is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman out of Shadow Creek (Texas).

He did not receive much division one or Power 5 interest despite playing for one of the top schools in the state. The only other offer he has reported is from Texas Southern. 

Williams won the Texas 5A-D1 state championship with Shadow Creek this past season after going 16-0. 

He racked up 19 tackles and five of them for a loss during his junior season. 

The Shadow Creek quarterback, Kyron Drones, was offered by CU and ended up committing to Baylor. He is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. 

On tape, Williams has a lot of versatility and his length is very apparent. He understands how to utilize his hands and arms to gain leverage on offensive linemen and plays with very good pad level. 

He also plays from a 7-technique all the way inside to a 3-technique and he is a guy that Wilson will find lots of creative ways to utilize. 

Williams told multiple outlets he was hearing from Power 5 schools and Colorado was the only one to offer. 

Arden Walker is preparing to dominate his senior season

Arden Walker has quietly become one of the top players in Colorado and he may be coming close to a decision.

Chase Howell

Jackson and Noyer standout in latest CU Buffs speed leaderboard

Drew Wilson, the director of strength and conditioning for the CU Buffs football team, released some of the data from the voluntary workouts which included the speeds of some of the fastest players in each weight class.

Chase Howell

K.D. Nixon named to the Hornung Award watchlist

CU senior receiver K.D. Nixon was named to the Paul Hornung Award watchlist, given to the nation's most versatile player, on Thursday.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 to release "aggressive" conference-only schedule

The Pac-12 will be the first Power 5 conference to release a conference-only schedule and Jon Wilner has the scoop.

Chase Howell

Al Ashford loves the relationship he's built with CU Buffs coaching staff

Three-star cornerback Al Ashford has built a very strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and head coach Karl Dorrell.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: Let's talk good news!

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, Chase Howell answered questions from CU Buffs fans on a variety of topics including the recent commits.

Chase Howell

by

MattySolo

SI All-American candidate Chase Penry excited about future with CU Buffs

Chase Penry is CU's longest lasting 2021 commit and he was recently named to the SI All-American watch list.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs bolster recruiting staff

The Colorado Buffaloes have hired Deontrae Cooper in a recruiting role.

Chase Howell

More news makes fall football season appear grim

Two important pieces of news in California on Monday provides a pessimistic outlook on the college football season.

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle and his CU Buffs are back on the practice court

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team practiced with coaches in attendance on Monday for the first time since March.

Chase Howell