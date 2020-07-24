Breaking: CU Buffs pick up commitment from Texas defensive lineman

The CU Buffs have picked up commit No. 8 for the 2021 class and their third defensive line commit of this class.

Ryan Williams has pledged his word to Karl Dorrell and his staff.

Williams thanked his coaches and his parents in his commitment tweet and added, "I appreciate everything you do for me on and off the field and helping me come to a decision. With that being said, I will like to say I'm 100% committed to Colorado University #GOBUFFS."

He will have to get a pass for not saying University of Colorado.

Williams is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman out of Shadow Creek (Texas).

He did not receive much division one or Power 5 interest despite playing for one of the top schools in the state. The only other offer he has reported is from Texas Southern.

Williams won the Texas 5A-D1 state championship with Shadow Creek this past season after going 16-0.

He racked up 19 tackles and five of them for a loss during his junior season.

The Shadow Creek quarterback, Kyron Drones, was offered by CU and ended up committing to Baylor. He is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

On tape, Williams has a lot of versatility and his length is very apparent. He understands how to utilize his hands and arms to gain leverage on offensive linemen and plays with very good pad level.

He also plays from a 7-technique all the way inside to a 3-technique and he is a guy that Wilson will find lots of creative ways to utilize.

Williams told multiple outlets he was hearing from Power 5 schools and Colorado was the only one to offer.