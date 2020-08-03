CU Buffs land top kicker in the nation

The Colorado Buffaloes have landed their kicker.

And he may be the best kicker in the nation.

Joshua Bryan has verbally committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes, on scholarship.

Bryan is a 6-foot, 180-pound kicker from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth (Calif.).

He was ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer, a national kicking guru that has been ranking kickers for a very long time.

Bryan has also been training with Sailer since the 7th grade.

This is what Sailer had to see about Bryan on his prospect profile:

Josh is simply a phenomenal high school kicking prospect. A great athlete with big time college potential. He hits a pure ball on field goal off the ground. He gets big time lift on his ball and has 60+ yard range. His kickoffs are excellent, D1 ready. He drives the ball deep in the end zone with 4.0+ hang time. Also a capable punter. He is a major competitor that thrives under pressure. Josh continues to prove that he is the best kicker in America in the Class of 2021. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. A fine young man that is always a pleasure to work with. One of the hardest workers out there. Josh is a scholarship pick without a doubt. Big time prospect.

Bryan was being pursued by the Buffs and quality control coach/kicking coach Chris Reinert for a few months and officially reached out with the scholarship offer on July 22.

The golden-legged recruit then took a visit to CU this past weekend, on his own, time and was convinced to want to spend the next few years in Boulder.

It is likely he will come in as only a place kicker, replacing James Stefanou who is expected to move on after next season, but he has the ability top punt, kickoff and place kick.