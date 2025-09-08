Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals Players of the Game in Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Delaware

The Colorado Buffaloes got in the win column for the first time in 2025 with a 31-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens. Coach Deion Sanders announced to the team in the locker room after who the players' of the game were.

Cory Pappas

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up their first win of the 2025 season against the Delaware Blue Hens. Colorado won comfortably by a final score of 31-7, and the Buffaloes are now 1-1 on the season.

In the locker room after the game, CU coach Deion Sanders named his players of the game. 

Deion Sanders Named Players’ of Game in Delaware Win

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Delaware Blue Hens Player of the Game Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Quarterback Special Teams
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes got in the win column with their 31-7 victory over Delaware, brushing off their week 1 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. “Coach Prime” named and had his players of the game come to and stand next to win

Ryan Staub, Quarterback

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Delaware Blue Hens Player of the Game Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Quarterback Special Teams
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Ryan Staub saw his first playing time this season in the win over Delaware. He went 7/10 with 157 passing yards, and two touchdowns. He has been with the Buffaloes since 2023, but has seen very limited playing time. 

Staub went into the Delaware game as the third-string quarterback behind veteran Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman phenom Julian Lewis. Was this performance from Staub enough to eventually become a starter for Deion Sanders?

Alexander McPherson, Defensive End

Sanders acknowledged freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson. He saw himself get in the stat sheet for the first time in college with his one assisted tackle. 

Special Teams 

Deion Sanders also gave a big shoutout to the special teams and brought up punter Damon Greaves along with kickers’ Buck Buchanan and Alejandro Mata. 

Greaves had five punts for a total of 251 yards. He averaged 50.2 yards a punt, a long of 67 yards, and had two downed inside the 20-yard line. 

Mata kicked field goals and extra points for Colorado, going 1/1 on field goals and 4/4 on extra points. 

MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware

MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives


MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future


MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware

Colorado Gets First Win of 2025 Season

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Delaware Blue Hens Player of the Game Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Quarterback Special Teams
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos kicker Alejandro Mata (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes desperately needed a big win over Delaware in Week Two before they get ready to kick off Big 12 conference play. Colorado had a difficult Week One match up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In a close game, Georgia Tech prevailed by a final score of 27-20 on a last minute Haynes King touchdown. 

Against Delaware, Colorado played three different quarterbacks; Ryan Staub, Kaidon Salter, and Julian Lewis. Salter got a majority of the action, going 13/16 passing for 102 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Then there was Staub with his 7/10, 157 yards, and two touchdowns. 

The freshman, Julian Lewis was 2/4 for eight yards. This was a highly anticipated debut considering Lewis was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.

Next up for the Buffaloes are the Houston Cougars on the road on Saturday, Sept. 12.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football