Deion Sanders Reveals Players of the Game in Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Delaware
The Colorado Buffaloes picked up their first win of the 2025 season against the Delaware Blue Hens. Colorado won comfortably by a final score of 31-7, and the Buffaloes are now 1-1 on the season.
In the locker room after the game, CU coach Deion Sanders named his players of the game.
Deion Sanders Named Players’ of Game in Delaware Win
The Colorado Buffaloes got in the win column with their 31-7 victory over Delaware, brushing off their week 1 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Ryan Staub, Quarterback
Ryan Staub saw his first playing time this season in the win over Delaware. He went 7/10 with 157 passing yards, and two touchdowns. He has been with the Buffaloes since 2023, but has seen very limited playing time.
Staub went into the Delaware game as the third-string quarterback behind veteran Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman phenom Julian Lewis. Was this performance from Staub enough to eventually become a starter for Deion Sanders?
Alexander McPherson, Defensive End
Sanders acknowledged freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson. He saw himself get in the stat sheet for the first time in college with his one assisted tackle.
Special Teams
Deion Sanders also gave a big shoutout to the special teams and brought up punter Damon Greaves along with kickers’ Buck Buchanan and Alejandro Mata.
Greaves had five punts for a total of 251 yards. He averaged 50.2 yards a punt, a long of 67 yards, and had two downed inside the 20-yard line.
Mata kicked field goals and extra points for Colorado, going 1/1 on field goals and 4/4 on extra points.
Colorado Gets First Win of 2025 Season
The Colorado Buffaloes desperately needed a big win over Delaware in Week Two before they get ready to kick off Big 12 conference play. Colorado had a difficult Week One match up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In a close game, Georgia Tech prevailed by a final score of 27-20 on a last minute Haynes King touchdown.
Against Delaware, Colorado played three different quarterbacks; Ryan Staub, Kaidon Salter, and Julian Lewis. Salter got a majority of the action, going 13/16 passing for 102 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Then there was Staub with his 7/10, 157 yards, and two touchdowns.
The freshman, Julian Lewis was 2/4 for eight yards. This was a highly anticipated debut considering Lewis was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.
Next up for the Buffaloes are the Houston Cougars on the road on Saturday, Sept. 12.