BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Braezhon Ross has the CU Buffs in top nine schools

Chase Howell

Highly coveted 2021 defensive lineman Braezhon Ross released his top nine schools on Monday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Florida, West Virginia, Arizona State, Southern Cal, Penn State, Georgia, Minnesota and San Diego State.

Ross is a three-star prospect out of Las Vegas (Nev.). His offer list does not indicate a mid-three-star but that is what he's rated on the recruiting sites.

He's reported up 17 offers and 12 of them are from power five schools including SEC programs such as Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. 

There are no reported favorites in his recruitment. No experts on Rivals or 247Sports have submitted predictions for which school he will choose. The only predictions are the fan predictions on Rivals which have him going to Tennessee, a school he did not have in his top nine. 

The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder put himself on the map when he excelled during his junior season at Desert Pines High School. He racked up 36 total tackles and 15 of them were for a loss. 

He did not perform as well during his junior season only totaling 28 tackles and 10 of them for a loss. 

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson is doing the recruiting for the Buffaloes. 

Ross plays with a low pad level and blows by offensive lineman with ease. His best fit at the next level is on the interior of the defensive line and his playing style may remind some of Mustafa Johnson.

The Buffs have already pulled one recruit out of Nevada, can they nab another?

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The CU Buffs are making the most of their summer

In a conference call with the media on Monday, Karl Dorrell provided details on what the summer for his football team will look like.

Vinay Simlot

Report: NCAA to approve preseason practice plan

The details have emerged of the preseason practice plan for college football teams to return to football on time.

Chase Howell

Coveted In-State Prospect Erik Olsen Releases Top Six

Three-star tight end Erik Olsen's stock has quickly rose during the spring evaluation period and he released a top six loaded with top programs including the CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Report: CU Buffs hoops to add two in-state walk-ons

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly expected to add two walk-ons that starred in Colorado high school hoops.

Chase Howell

Stories from around Sports Illustrated: A tumultuous week

As politics intersect with sports, that's when some of the best sports journalism comes out and that's what happened at Sports Illustrated this past week.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs track athlete Eriana Henderson believes the protest had "poor execution"

As the Colorado Buffaloes and the Boulder community marched through Boulder on Friday, there were some critics that believed it missed the mark on the message including at least one of the CU athletes.

Chase Howell

Future Buff Hailey Schalk learned a lot from playing with the pros

Incoming freshman Hailey Schalk teed it up with some of the top women's golfers in the world this past week at the Colorado Women's Open, although it didn't go her way, she knows exactly what she needs to work on.

Chase Howell

Podcast: It's Time to Talk

The CU Buffs Country podcast returns but the triangle offense is missing its point guard. Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell talk about the precarious world of sports this past week.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Tale of the Tape: Clay Millen

BuffsCountry evaluates the highlight film of 2021 quarterback Clay Millen. Millen is considering Colorado, Indiana, Arizona and LSU.

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie discusses the athlete's role in social justice

Spencer Dinwiddie went on Joy Taylor's podcast and discussed the current state of affairs in the United States and how athletes can help bring about change.

Chase Howell