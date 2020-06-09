Braezhon Ross has the CU Buffs in top nine schools

Highly coveted 2021 defensive lineman Braezhon Ross released his top nine schools on Monday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Florida, West Virginia, Arizona State, Southern Cal, Penn State, Georgia, Minnesota and San Diego State.

Ross is a three-star prospect out of Las Vegas (Nev.). His offer list does not indicate a mid-three-star but that is what he's rated on the recruiting sites.

He's reported up 17 offers and 12 of them are from power five schools including SEC programs such as Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

There are no reported favorites in his recruitment. No experts on Rivals or 247Sports have submitted predictions for which school he will choose. The only predictions are the fan predictions on Rivals which have him going to Tennessee, a school he did not have in his top nine.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder put himself on the map when he excelled during his junior season at Desert Pines High School. He racked up 36 total tackles and 15 of them were for a loss.

He did not perform as well during his junior season only totaling 28 tackles and 10 of them for a loss.

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson is doing the recruiting for the Buffaloes.

Ross plays with a low pad level and blows by offensive lineman with ease. His best fit at the next level is on the interior of the defensive line and his playing style may remind some of Mustafa Johnson.

The Buffs have already pulled one recruit out of Nevada, can they nab another?