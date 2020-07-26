BuffsCountry
CU legend Richard Rokos to retire at end of season

Chase Howell

Richard Rokos is a CU Buffs legend. 

He is one of the greatest coaches CU has ever had, in any sport. And after the 2020-21 season, he will be officially calling it quits. 

Rokos was hired in 1990 to be the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes ski team. 30 NCAA championship appearances later (yes, every season he coached), he has decided enough is enough. 

“Every single day of doing this,” Rokos said when asked what he enjoyed the most. “I do not regret for one minute what I have been doing. It was an exceptional privilege to have had this opportunity. I was fortunate that it came along for me, and because of it I’ve met the most amazing people in my life. I love my kids dearly. I’m not on Facebook, but I have a couple of hundred phone numbers and we call each other, we visit each other. Once a year, we take a trip around the country and visit some here and there, and when I am in Europe recruiting, I do the same. These have been long-lasting relationships, and we really are a family. This is what has made this job so exceptionally unique.”

The man that won eight NCAA national titles and was runner-up eight times as well wanted to try and go out quietly, that's why he announced it right now. But that's not possible for someone so accomplished. 

“It’s hard to say when is the right time, but I thought it would be unnoticed right now because everything is so crazy and turbulent out there,” Rokos said. “But I am glad that I can keep doing this for one more season, to be around the team one more time, and I can help in any way I am asked to with the transition to a new head coach.”

Every single time he was honored as Coach of the Year by various organizations, he declined the honor for personal reasons. He doesn't believe he deserves any of the credit. 

Rokos is more than a great coach, he is loved by those that played for him as well. And he will likely continue that into retirement. 

He deserves all of the praise he gets and the CU legend and hall of famer will be missed around the athletic department. 

