Four-star Dametrious Crownover has CU in Top Schools

Another four-star has Colorado as one of his top schools.

Dametrious Crownover, a four-star tight end out of Grandview (Texas), released his top 11 schools on Sunday.

Other schools on the list include Alabama, Texas A & M, Ohio State, Baylor, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Texas, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma State.

Crownover's brother, Earnest, plays at Texas A & M and that is where Dametrious is predicted to go according to the lone 247Sports crystal ball.

Most of the tape for the 6-foot-7, 235-pounder is from the defensive side of the ball where he mostly plays defensive end. But he has been a two-sport athlete and his athleticism makes him a good fit for the tight end position.

Crownover is ranked as a top 250 recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 8 tight end on the composite. He is rated as a four-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals.

He was offered by Colorado a little bit over a year ago and it is difficult to tell who has been doing most of the recruiting from the Buffaloes.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports had this to say in his scouting report: