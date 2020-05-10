Four-star Dametrious Crownover has CU in Top Schools
Chase Howell
Another four-star has Colorado as one of his top schools.
Dametrious Crownover, a four-star tight end out of Grandview (Texas), released his top 11 schools on Sunday.
Other schools on the list include Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Baylor, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Texas, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma State.
Crownover's brother, Earnest, plays at Texas A&M and that is where Dametrious is predicted to go according to the lone 247Sports crystal ball.
Most of the tape for the 6-foot-7, 235-pounder is from the defensive side of the ball where he mostly plays defensive end. But he has been a two-sport athlete and his athleticism makes him a good fit for the tight end position.
Crownover is ranked as a top 250 recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 8 tight end on the composite. He is rated as a four-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals.
He was offered by Colorado a little bit over a year ago and it is difficult to tell who has been doing most of the recruiting from the Buffaloes.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports had this to say in his scouting report:
Possesses elite height and frame length with space to continue adding good bulk. Tall, long, two-way prospect at tight end and defensive end. Started both ways for Texas 3A D-I state champion as a sophomore. Two-sport standout in football and basketball. Potential to play tight end or strong-side defensive end. Far more tape on defense than offense so far, but basketball skill suggests high ceiling at tight end. Wins with size and natural athleticism. Good ball skills likely influenced by basketball background. Big hands and encouraging hands-catching ability despite relative lack of pass-catching reps for a TE prospect. Needs to improve pad level and leverage consistency due to high center of gravity. Will face significant jump in competition going from smaller-school level in high school to high-major in college. Raw and will need to hone route-running skill. Owns elite physical tools and a lot of potential. Could become multi-year high-major starter with long-term potential to reach NFL Draft.