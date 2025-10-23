Auburn On Flip Alert As Deion Sanders And Colorado Pursue 5-Star Commit
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are gearing up for a must-win matchup against the Utah Utes this week, but that hasn’t slowed them down on the recruiting trail. They’re still going after top talent — even players already committed elsewhere.
One of those names is five-star safety Bralan Womack, who just picked up an offer from Colorado.
After a conversation with offensive line coach Gunnar White, he shared on social media how blessed he was to receive an offer from the program. He remains hard-committed to Auburn for now, but with questions about Hugh Freeze’s future, his recruitment could still take a turn.
Sanders and his staff have made it clear they’d love to have Womack in Boulder.
Landing a player of his caliber would be a big addition as Colorado continues to build its Big 12 identity. Even if the chances are slim, the offer shows the Buffaloes aren’t backing down from competing with the nation’s top programs.
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Poised for Injury Comeback Week vs. Utah
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Utah Announces Major Injury News Before Playing Colorado Buffaloes
Who Is Bralan Womack?
Womack is currently hard-committed to the Tigers but is still one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 recruiting class. He is ranked as the No. 13 overall recruit in the country and No. 1-ranked safety in the class by 247Sports Composite.
He's from Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi, and has offers from almost every elite program in the nation. "He reminds me of Ohio State star safety and projected NFL first-round pick Caleb Downs," said Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports.
His combination of size, athleticism, and playmaking ability has been high on the list for programs around the country. Womack was the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year and led the team to a second consecutive MAIS Class 6A state championship.
He also recorded 39 tackles with eight interceptions on defense, while hauling in 54 catches for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns. He found ways to showcase his ability on both sides of the ball.
His connection to Colorado could be a season-changing turn of events for the Buffs, proving blue-chip prospects that the team is serious about competing at the BCS level.
Just to mention a player of his caliber is a statement. It shows Sanders is assembling a team that can match up against anybody in the country.
Why Colorado Still Has a Shot at Five-Star Safety Bralan Womack
The fact that Sanders has successfully landed other five-star recruits such as Travis Hunter, Jordan Seaton, and Julian Lewis makes it hard to rule out the Buffaloes. Until it’s official, they should still be in the mix for Womack.
On top of that, Colorado already has some indirect connections in Womack’s home state that could work in their favor. Womack goes to Hartfield Academy, while current four-star safety commit Preston Ashley attends Brandon High School — less than 10 miles away.
Does that mean they’re close? Maybe not, but the ties are there, raising the question of whether Ashley could play a small role in influencing Womack’s decision.
If Sanders and his staff can keep the conversation going, Colorado could at least stay on Womack’s radar as his recruitment unfolds. In today’s college football landscape, sometimes staying in the mix is all it takes to make a move when the opportunity comes.