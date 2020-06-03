The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff are still working very hard on the trail.

As this post usually comes out on Mondays, there are more names than usual on this list to cover one and a half weeks.

What is clear is the Buffs are working hard to develop connections in the southern states: Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia. Three of those states were represented in the offers this past week.

One of the names missing from the list but they did offer him this past week is CU commit Zephaniah Maea. Read all about him here.

These are the 2021 recruits the coaching staff offered this past week.

Justin Walley

Walley is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback out D'Iberville (Miss.). Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin continues to target cornerbacks from all over the country and has likely distributed the most offers of anyone new on staff. Walley is another corner with a very high upside. He has only reported seven offers but three of those come from SEC schools: Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. His only other power five is from Colorado. He is rated as a three-star on both Rivals and 247Sports.

Tyrin Taylor

Demetrice Martin has gone into North Carolina to find his most recent cornerback target. Taylor is a 6-foot-2, 175-pounder out of Cornelius (N.C.). Colorado is the second power five school to reach out with an offer although there are plenty of schools in the ACC and SEC that have been lurking around. He has reported seven offers and the other power five school is Virginia Tech. He is rated as a low three-star on 247Sports and a mid-three-star on Rivals.

Ty Cooper

Cooper is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound outside linebacker out of Louisville (Miss.). He is rated as a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports. He has reported 14 total offers and three of them come from power five programs. The other two power five programs to offer are Mississippi State and Tennessee. Tennessee offer doesn’t appear to be committable at this time as they’ve quickly filled up their recruiting class. Mississippi State is the leader in Cooper’s recruitment.

Ryan Williams

Williams is an under-the-radar prospect but plays on one of the top teams in Texas. Colorado is the second school to reach out with an offer behind Texas Southern. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder can play multiple positions across the defensive line and that’s why defensive line coach Chris Wilson was willing to make the leap and offer him. His high school (Shadow Creek) won the 5A state championship in Texas going 16-0. He totaled 19 tackles including five for a loss during his junior season. He’s also receiving interest from Oregon, Missouri and Boise State.

Da’Veawn Armstead

The Colorado Buffaloes are putting a lot of attention on the south. All of the offers this week, besides Zephaniah Maea (Nevada), were to players in the south. Armstead is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety out of Baton Rouge (La.). He has now reported 10 offers and the only other power five program is Purdue. He’s rated as three-star on 247Sports and does not have a Rivals profile. Safeties coach Brett Maxie is doing the recruiting.

Isaia Glass

The newest offensive line target for offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue. Glass is a 6-foot-5, 245-pounder out of Queen Creek (Ariz.). He has reported 17 offers and nine of them are from power five programs including Arizona, Indiana, Iowa State and Kansas State. He is rated as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals.

Zion Magalei

Magalei is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker from Chandler (Ariz.). Colorado was the second power five program to reach out with an offer, the first was Arizona and Kansas State offered after CU. He has reported a total of 10 offers. Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is doing the recruiting with the help of defensive quality control assistant Junior Tanuvasa.