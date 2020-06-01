Breaking: CU Buffs pick up commit No. 3 for the 2021 class

Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes have picked up their third commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star Zephaniah Maea verbally pledged to the Buffaloes on Tuesday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside linebacker was also considering San Diego State and Boise State in his three finalists.

He has reported 10 offers and Colorado is the only power five school.

Maea excelled during his junior season, totaling 95 tackles and helping his team win the Nevada 4A state championship.

Before his decision, he told BuffsCountry his thought on Colorado, "I’m feeling very strong about them, they’ve been showing lots of love especially when they haven’t offered me yet and the weather is nice."

The Buffs didn't offer until May 26 but they started building the relationship months ago. The connections of defensive quality control assistant Junior Tanuvasa helped establish that relationship and 'Coach June' played a key role in the recruitment.

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers were also involved on the recruitment.

Here's 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo's evaluation of Maea:

Thickly built with bulky upper body and strong lower half. Filled out frame with not much room to add mass. Physical tackler who thrives in box. Does well to chase down ball carriers in flats, with ability to move from sideline to sideline. Charges forward to attack gaps at line of scrimmage. Could refine drop-back technique and overall fluidity in space. Must improve in coverage and sticking to tight ends down field. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level with chance to get NFL Draft attention.

Angulo compared him to the Detriot Lions' Jahlani Tavai.

This is the second verbal pledge to the CU Buffs since Karl Dorrell took over as a head coach. The first one came from Florida and now the second one is from Henderson (Nev.).

Recruiting nationally seems to be a priority.

Story will be updated with video.